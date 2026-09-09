FS1’s Nick Wright Unveils Kyler Murray’s NFL QB Tier Ranking

It’s the fun thing to do on social media and sports talk shows now: make tier lists. The biggest spotlight of the season is on the quarterbacks. FS1 Nick Wright’s preseason quarterback tiers on First Things First did his first “Mahomes Mountain” segment, where he ranks NFL quarterbacks 1-28.

So where did Minnesota Vikings QB Kyler Murray rank?

Murray Playing With a Chip On His Shoulder

With the Minnesota Vikings naming Kyler Murray the starter in Week 1 against the Packers , he will have some doubters. He absolutely should, too. Kyler was benched in favor of quarterback journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who was instead released, as the Cardinals still pay the majority of his salary at $35.5 million. Murray landed in Minnesota on a veteran minimum deal and had to go through a training camp QB competition. Named the starter over the young previous starter, J.J. McCarthy, Murray is out on a redemption tour. He should have a chip on his shoulder and be motivated in a contract year.

He inherits weapons such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and T.J. Hockenson. He has a receiving running back in Aaron Jones and a tough change-of-pace back in Jordan Mason. The offensive line lends the recipe for success on paper. Pro Bowl tackles and above-average guards should give Murray the protection he needs to adapt to the Vikings system.

Can Murray Have A Sam Darnold Like Trajectory?

Perhaps, but for Kyler Murray he needs to focus on chemistry with his weapons like Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison early. Sam won over the team on his way to a great season. Kyler can do that too. Winning is a key part of that. In order to do just that and ascend higher on Nick Wright’s “Mahomes Mountain”, he will need to have some levels of success before Minnesota’s Week 6 bye. Before the bye, Murray will face home games against Green Bay and Miami and road games at Chicago, Tampa Bay, and New Orleans.

Murray Doesn’t Need To Be A Hero

Murray’s reputation has long been tied to splashy plays mixed with costly mistakes that can be frustrating. He needs to find consistency. Murray hasn’t had the level of coaching or playmakers as the Vikings have in his career. Taking snaps under center, completing a high percentage of passes, and limiting turnovers would immediately help him climb future rankings. The Packers and Bears present early pressure tests.

Murray does not need to force hero throws. He has a defense that will keep him in games. The running game, which has looked good in training camp and preseason, may also help. Murray’s mobility remains a strength, but it has also contributed to past injuries and can’t be ignored as a reason he misses time. He missed time due to injury in 4 of the last 5 seasons. You have heard the saying that the best ability is availability. For the Vikings and Kyler Murray, that saying definitely applies. They need him on the field.

The goal is to play all five games healthy, run both under center and shotgun, and get off to a 4-1 or better start. A tough schedule and patch of games await Minnesota after the bye. Starting fast with wins will be paramount to a playoff run.

Murray’s Mountain

Nick Wright’s quarterback tier mountain rewards quarterbacks who win games for their teams. Five clean, productive weeks would move Murray up the mountain.

Does Murray or the Vikings care about what Nick Wright thinks?

Not at all.

If he is climbing the mountain, it is probably because Murray is doing what it takes to make the Vikings a winner. The Vikings did not bring Murray in as a game manager. He has special talents and abilities as a two-time Pro Bowler and former Rookie of the Year. They added him because their offense has elite weapons, and they think he’s a good fit.

These first five games are Murray’s chance for fans to see their new quarterback prove he belongs. Even though Murray’s position on Wright’s mountain is insignificant, a climb indicates the Vikings are ascending as a viable playoff contender.