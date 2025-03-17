Vikings Issue 4-Word Announcement on Release of Former 1st-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings have made several key additions this offseason, but clearing the way for those moves came at a cost.

Most recently, Minnesota announced the release of starting center and former first-round pick Garrett Bradbury. The Vikings issued a message to Bradbury on their social media accounts on Monday, March 17, along with the news.

“Thank you, Garrett Bradbury,” Minnesota captioned a post shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Instagram.

The Vikings selected Bradbury No. 18 overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of North Carolina State. Bradbury, now 29 years old, played six seasons with the franchise and appeared in 88 games, all of which he started.

Bradbury was a part of three playoff teams in 2019, 2022 and 2024. He was set to enter the second season of a three-year deal worth $15.75 million total in 2025 before Minnesota made the call to officially release him on St. Patrick’s Day.

Bradbury is now a free agent and can sign with any team interested in him.

Ryan Kelly to Replace Garrett Bradbury as Vikings Center

Taking Bradbury’s place in the middle of the offensive line is Ryan Kelly, most recently of the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota inked Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract early in free agency before eventually agreeing to a considerably larger deal with his former Colts teammate and offensive guard Will Fries as part of an overhaul of the unit’s interior.

Kelly should be an upgrade at the position. However, his health history presents a legitimate concern.

“Kelly is expected to take over at center as the Vikings attempt to squeeze some final years of productivity from a player who earned four Pro Bowl berths in nine seasons with the Colts,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN wrote on March 14. “Kelly will turn 32 in May, one year after he missed seven games because of neck and knee injuries. He also suffered three concussions earlier in his career, per reports at the time. … If healthy, Kelly is a better center than Bradbury. But to what extent can the Vikings count on him to be a full-time player in 2025? There’s no upgrade here if he’s not on the field.”

Vikings’ Elevation of J.J. McCarthy Requires More Consistent O-Line Play

The offensive line was part of the reason Minnesota’s 14-3 season fell apart at the end, as the unit struggled to keep the front-sevens of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams off of quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 18 and the first round of the playoffs, respectively.

Darnold’s production dropped from an above-average quarterback to well below-average when he was pressured, and protection will be at even more of a premium if the Vikings ultimately move forward with second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy as the starter in 2025.

The 22-year-old quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury last August, which doesn’t just mean he’s more of a health risk moving forward. It also means McCarthy didn’t take a single snap in the regular season last year.

Keeping McCarthy upright and healthy will be key if the Vikings hope to make any kind of playoff run with what is essentially a rookie QB this season.