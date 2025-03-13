Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Make Decision On 6-Year Starter After Free Agency Additions

Kwesi Adofo Mensah
The Minnesota Vikings have certainly kept themselves occupied during this year’s free agency period so far. They have added 5 new starters, in addition to re-signing core players in Harrison Smith, Byron Murphy and Aaron Jones.

An area of focus for Vikings’ general manager, Kwesi Adofo Mensah, was the offensive line, which regressed slightly in 2024 from the top-5 unit they had been over the past couple of years.

As such, the team added longtime Indianapolis Colts center, Ryan Kelly, and his teammate; guard, Will Fries; who signed a massive 5 year, $88 million deal with Minnesota.

Amidst the upgrades there was always going to be an odd man out, which it turns out is center, Garrett Bradbury, who the team are planning to release if they cannot find a trade partner, per reports.

Bradbury has been the consistent pivot for the Vikings’ offensive line for the past six years since being drafted out of NC State in 2019. With decent but unspectacular play, he was rewarded with a 3 year, $15.7 million deal in 2023 that runs through 2025.

However, after the team’s most recent additions, the NC State grad’s services seem to have been rendered surplus to requirements.

More to follow…

