Trade Proposal Nets Vikings Versatile $13 Million CB for 5th-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings are in a strong position to buy ahead of the NFL trade deadline and the secondary is one of the logical places to target.

Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated authored a trade pitch on Wednesday, October 30, in which the Vikings ship a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for former first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II.

“The Vikings’ stout defense was a big reason why the team jumped out to a 5–0 start before losing the past two games. But Brian Flores’s defense is allowing 263.3 passing yards per game, one of the downsides of being a blitz-heavy team,” the two SI reporters wrote. “Perhaps the Browns are ready to break up their talented secondary amid a losing season and salary cap issues. Newsome, a 2021 first-round pick, can play on the inside and outside. He would help improve Minnesota’s pass defense, which would allow Flores to continue being an aggressive play-caller.”

Browns in Position to Trade Greg Newsome II Over Coming Days

The Browns are 2-6 and coming off of an emotional victory over their AFC North Division rivals, and arguably one of the league’s best teams, the Baltimore Ravens.

That win came on the heels of a change at quarterback from the injured Deshaun Watson to backup Jameis Winston, which might argue against Cleveland trading one of its best defensive players. However, other factors will probably keep Newsome in play as a potential trade chip over the next few days.

Namely, the cornerback is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and Cleveland has already exercised its fifth-year option on the deal, which pays Newsome $13.4 million in 2025. To keep him around beyond free agency, which Newsome will hit in March 2026, Cleveland will either need to extend him on a long-term contract or utilize the valuable franchise tag a little over a year from now to keep him under contract.

That might make sense given that star CB Denzel Ward just suffered yet another concussion. However, if Ward continues to play alongside fellow defensive back Martin Emerson Jr., which he has been adamant that he will, then Newsome is a luxury that the Browns may simply be unable to afford in 2025 and beyond.

Greg Newsome Could Add Quality to Vikings Secondary

Newsome has primarily played in the slot this season, though he also has a strong history of lining up against high quality wide receivers on the outside.

The cornerback produced 14 pass breakups and 2 INTs last season and could excel in a third CB role behind a Vikings defensive front that creates a good deal of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

A fifth-round pick is a more valuable asset than it might sound, especially when considering that Minnesota would have to invest a good deal of money over several years to keep Newsome in-house after making a trade that essentially equates to a one and a half season rental — and not an inexpensive one at that.

However, the Vikings have a legitimate chance to win now and win big in 2024, and Newsome probably upgrades the secondary despite the fact that he’s allowed a career-worst 116.1 QB rating across 41 targets (25 receptions) this year.