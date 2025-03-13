Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Bring Back 6-Time Pro Bowler, Locker Room Leader on Reworked Deal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Safety Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings are among the winners of free agency thus far, though the franchise made a significant move on Wednesday with a player already on the roster.

Minnesota restructured the contract of safety Harrison Smith on March 12, clearing the way for the six-time Pro Bowler to return to the roster for his 14th NFL campaign.

“Harrison Smith’s new deal is worth around $11 million, with incentives bringing it up to $14 million, per source,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic wrote. “[Defensive coordinator] Brian Flores did not want to lose him, nor did [head coach] Kevin O’Connell, and the Vikings made sure to get it done.”

Minnesota not only avoided losing Smith to retirement with the new deal, the team also avoided the necessity of cutting him ahead of Friday, when the safety’s deal — had it remained in its former structure — would have triggered a guaranteed $25 million in 2026.

Smith, who will play next season at 36 years old, was an even bigger priority after fellow safety Camryn Bynum left Minnesota for a sizable contract from the Indianapolis Colts. Smith will play alongside safety Theo Jackson, who the Vikings inked to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million this offseason.

Jackson’s deal indicated a strong possibility that either Bynum or Smith would depart in free agency. As it turned out, Minnesota stuck with the experienced and less expensive veteran rather than paying big money to keep Bynum on the roster.

Vikings Secured Star CB Bryon Murphy Jr. on Blockbuster Deal

Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings were able to use some of the money they saved on Bynum to re-sign star cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to a new three-year deal.

Minnesota needed to break the bank to secure Murphy’s return, as literally the rest of the top CBs in the position group are risks to leave in free agency.

“The Vikings retained one of their top players at a position that could have been gutted by departures,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote. “[Murphy] has the versatility to play inside against slot receivers or on the outside. Had [the Vikings] not taken their offer into the range that made him one of the five highest-paid cornerbacks in the league, and another team had snatched him up, the Vikings would have been staring at the possibility of replacing all four of their top cornerbacks from 2024.”

Murphy, 27, earned Pro Bowl honors last season for the first time in his six-year career, posting a career-high 6 interceptions along the way.

Vikings Added CB Isaiah Rodgers in Free Agency, Will Get CB Mekhi Blackmon Back From Injury

Isaiah Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Bringing back Smith on a restructured deal and signing Murphy for three years as he enters his prime are two crucial moves to preserve the integrity of a secondary that led the league with 24 interceptions last year.

The Vikings also signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year contract in free agency. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon will be back healthy after injury knocked him out last year, which is another significant boost to the depth chart.

Minnesota owns the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of next month’s draft, and the majority of national mocks have the Vikings looking cornerback at that spot.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Bubba Bolden's headshot B. Bolden
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Will Fries's headshot W. Fries
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Ryan Kelly's headshot R. Kelly
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Bring Back 6-Time Pro Bowler, Locker Room Leader on Reworked Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x