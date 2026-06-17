Vikings Get Blunt Harrison Smith Message Before Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings went through OTAs and mandatory minicamp without veteran safety Harrison Smith, who has yet to decide whether he’ll play in the 2026 NFL season.

Despite that preparation, there’s no doubt that the Vikings want Smith back, as they are looking to contend for a playoff spot. Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was out on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

With the Smith situation uncertain, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that the Vikings should move on from the safety.

“Defensively, Harrison Smith is an all-time franchise great,” Sobleski wrote in a June 16 article. “At the same time, his uncertainty about whether to play this season should make the decision for the organization.

“At 37 years old, he can still play. But it’s time for the team to move past the veteran defensive back. Eventually, third-round rookie Jakobe Thomas can slot into that spot.”

Although Sobleski would like for Minnesota to move on, the team isn’t pressuring Smith into a decision. Nonetheless, as mentioned, they are preparing for life without him should he decide not to play.

Ben Leber Issues Clear Take on Harrison Smith Situation

Moreover, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber predicted when he could see the safety potentially return if he decides to play this season.

“I could see him coming back and saying, ‘Okay, I’ll use the bye week to sort of make sure that I’m in football shape. Maybe be on a snap count for the first game or two after that,'” Leber said in a June 14 video on his YouTube channel.

“And then after that, he’s playing full-time. But I get the sense that he’s not done. He’ll play for part of the season, but I think that’s a major factor because we saw what happens when he’s not in the lineup.”

It will be interesting to see whether this is how Smith decides to play out the situation and join the team at training camp or in the preseason, or if he decides to jump on board a moving train once the 2026 season gets going to limit the miles on his body.

Vikings DC on Not Having Harrison Smith

Meanwhile, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores shared his thoughts about Smith not being at Minnesota’s mandatory minicamp on June 9.

“Harrison, he’s a great player,” Flores told reporters. “As we all know, and I think everyone knows, how special he’s always been to me. Our time here together has been fantastic. So to lose a guy like that, it’s not easy.

“You don’t replace it immediately, but I think the group led by Theo [Jackson], led by Jay Ward, even [Tavierre Thomas], guys who have been here and know how we want to operate, how we do things. And somebody’s got to step into those roles and into those shoes.”