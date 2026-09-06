Vikings Reveal Risky Harrison Smith Plans Ahead of Green Bay Showdown

Harrison Smith is back with the Minnesota Vikings and despite missing all of training camp and the preseason while deciding upon his retirement, he intends to jump immediately back into the saddle upon his return to the gridiron.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Minnesota and Smith intend to start the six-time Pro Bowler in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and DC Brian Flores pushed hard for Harrison Smith’s return,” Garafolo posted to X on Saturday, September 5. “This will be his second-highest-paid season at the age of 37. And he’s coming in with plans on playing next Sunday against the #Packers.”

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and DC Brian Flores pushed hard for Harrison Smith’s return. This will be his second-highest-paid season at the age of 37. And he’s coming in with plans on playing next Sunday against the #Packers. https://t.co/Ui0NpprMeL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 5, 2026

Garafolo relayed the information as part of a repost of his initial report on Smith’s signing.

“The Hitman returns: The #Vikings and six-time Pro Bowl S Harrison Smith have agreed to a one-year deal, $12.25m deal, per me and @RapSheet,” Garofolo wrote. “Smith’s back for a 15th season in Minnesota at $16.25m max value tied to playoff incentives on a deal done by his agents at @AthletesFirst.”

The author will update this post.