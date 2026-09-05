Vikings Get Blunt Harrison Smith Verdict Ahead of Packers Game

The Minnesota Vikings are a week away from their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13. Nonetheless, one of the questions surrounding the team is whether veteran safety Harrison Smith will return.

It’s unlikely that Smith will be playing in the opening game against the Packers. However, the mystery is whether the Vikings will have the 37-year-old at some point this season.

On the Sept. 5 edition of “Purple Insider,” Matthew Coller discussed whether he sees Smith returning to the Vikings.

“I’m going to go with no within the first six weeks of the season, and then shrug,” Coller said. “I think it will be dictated by how things go. The fact that even if he came back on [Sept. 7], which could happen, even if he came back on [Sept. 7], if he sent out the photo on Twitter of Prince giving us the indication that he’s back, then when is he gonna play?

“He hasn’t had any sort of training camp, and this does affect veteran players, too, as we saw from someone like Will Fries. I know it’s not an injury, but still, you need time to get up to full speed. If he were to come back, I think it’s on the same plan as last year. It might be after the bye week, and he would ramp up and then play down the stretch, the full games. That’s how I could see it happening for Harrison Smith.”

Matthew Coller Doesn’t See Harrison Smith Returning

Last season, Smith showed that he can still produce despite being in his late 30s. He was on the field for 793 total snaps, leading to a 68.9 defensive grade.

Furthermore, the Vikings veteran allowed an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Smith surrendered 21 receptions in coverage and also contributed 42 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations.

Even after producing at a high level last season, Coller stated that if he had to put money on the situation, it’s likely Smith will retire rather than return for another year with the Vikings.

“If I’m putting the money down right now, I’m going to say no, that he probably doesn’t come back,” Coller added. “But again, that could be wrong by the time you listen to this. We just don’t really know. I think that’s how I would handle it.

“As a gentleman of a similar age to Harrison Smith, that’s exactly how I would handle it. I can’t play 17 games with this body, but can I play nine? Yes, I can. So I’m going to wait and see how it goes and then, if they need me and if I have the desire, and if I’m watching football saying, ‘Get me back out on that football field.'”

Vikings Not Rushing Harrison Smith to Make Decision

Recently, Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman was asked about Smith and whether he believes that the veteran will be back. Much like Minnesota is handling the situation, Cashman echoes that they are putting pressure on the veteran to make a decision.

“I will say Harry’s earned the right to take as much time as he needs and wants,” Cashman told KFAN’s Dan Cole and Brandon Mileski on Aug. 5. “I’m sure there’s different dialogue between him, his agent, and the coaching staff, but the guy’s earned the right, I think, not to be here for the meantime if that’s what he chooses.

“If he does choose to come back, or not, that’s his decision. We do miss him, and we’ve got to fill that void, but that’s what training camp is for, to get those reps in and practice that.”