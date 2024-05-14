Vikings Urged to Buy Low on Former $32 Million Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings need help at wide receiver with a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season — and former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow could slot in as an ideal third wide receiver in Minnesota.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pitched 10 signings that should happen at this stage of the offseason and named the Vikings as an ideal fit for Renfrow, who was released by the Raiders in March.

“Renfrow emerged as a valuable option out of the slot for the Raiders in 2021, but after signing an extension, injuries and the addition of Jakobi Meyers marginalized his spot in the lineup. After racking up 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, he has totaled 585 receiving yards and two scores combined over the past two seasons,” Barnwell wrote.

Renfrow, 28, weathered three coaching changes in Las Vegas and could benefit from the continuity the Vikings have found under Kevin O’Connell. He would likely compete with Brandon Powell and free-agent arrival Trent Sherfield for the third wide receiver spot behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

“The Vikings brought in Trent Sherfield this offseason and could expand Brandon Powell’s role, but Renfrow has a much more productive season in his recent past than either player has had at any point during their respective careers. Renfrow would probably be competing with Powell for the third wideout and punt returner role in Minnesota, a battle he could win if given the opportunity,” Barnwell wrote.

How Much Would Hunter Renfrow Cost the Vikings?

Renfrow’s prospects in free agency likely do not extend beyond a one-year deal for the former Pro Bowler, who signed a two-year, $32 million deal two years ago.

The upside is there: Renfrow’s 2021 Pro Bowl run included 103 receptions for 1,038 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. However, it’s looking more like an outlier as he’s averaged 576.8 receiving yards a season over his five-year career.

Renfrow may be crestfallen, but he is only 28 years old and has missed just seven games in the past four seasons. When looking at wide receiver contracts for players around his age and career production, a few fit the mold of what Renfrow could fetch with the Vikings or in free agency.

The floor is K.J. Osborn, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the New England Patriots after averaging 615 yards receiving and 52.7 receptions over the past three seasons.

The New York Giants signed Darius Slayton, 29, to a two-year, $12 million contract worth $6 million a year. Slayton has posted 700 or more receiving yards in four of his five seasons in the league and has 19 career touchdowns.

The ceiling would be Marquise Brown, who signed a one-year, $8.2 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Brown is much more physically gifted than Renfrow and also has a 1,000-yard season under his belt.

Renfrow’s Pro Bowl season is likely a bargaining chip in his free agency, but at this stage of the offseason, teams do not have as much cap space to splurge.

But a deal in the ballpark between $4 to $6 million could be on the table for Renfrow.

Will Vikings Finally Get the Most Out of WR Jalen Nailor?

Selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft, Jalen “Speedy” Nailor has been more a myth than a presence in the Vikings offense.

He flashed his rookie year, catching 9-of-13 targets for 179 yards and a touchdown in the final two games of the season.

But last season, Nailor was barely a participant in training camp due to injury and played just one offensive snap in the first two games before suffering a hamstring injury.

He appeared in four more games and caught three passes for 29 yards.

Once a prospect that wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell “pounded the table” for ahead of the 2022 draft, Nailor is facing pressure to prove his coach right entering a make-or-break third year in Minnesota.