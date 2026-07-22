NFL Insider Makes Huge Claim About Vikings’ Quarterback Battle

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback battle is going to be one of the most interesting storylines throughout the course of training camp. It has been a storyline picking up over the past couple of weeks, with some experts siding with J. J McCarthy. Other individuals, such as Vikings legend Cris Carter have spoken highly of Kyler Murray. Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that this is going to be something that will be decided during preseason.

Murray signed a one-year $1.3 million deal with the Vikings in March. The deal itself is especially team-friendly. The cap hit will only be $1.3 million in the meantime; the Arizona Cardinals will pay the remaining $35.5 million Murray is owed. The latter is thought to help stabilize the quarterback position. He is also looking to bounce back after an injury forced him to miss the majority of last season

In the meantime, McCarthy is coming off a 2025 season that was a bit of a mixed bag. It wasn’t all his fault, as injuries got in the way. However, now he will be entering into competition, one that he will look to win.

Analyst Breaks Down Vikings QB Battle

Rappoport discussed how this battle could play out. He also gave a little bit of a timeline as to when this battle could wrap up.

“Meanwhile for the Minnesota Vikings, no doubt one of the biggest storylines for all of training camp. They have their quarterback battle as well. Is it Kyler Murray? Is it J. J McCarthy? That is to be going on throughout camp, through the preseason games, right up to the start of the season. Obviously, has wide-ranging ramifications for the organization. But who ends up being their starter will go a long way in determining just how these Minnesota Vikings end up doing. “

Vikings Have Two Experienced Quarterbacks

McCarthy had experience leading the Vikings under center last season. He tallied 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on the year. Statistically, he took a lot of risks, but also converted a ton of big plays. He finished the year with a 61.8 overall offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus. He logged 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays across 291 total dropbacks, according to PFF.

The Michigan product also had some memorable games along the way. This included a Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. This contest ended up being his best game statistically of the season. He went 15-of-24 on the evening, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown for the game. The game itself was part of a stretch where McCarthy led the Vikings to a 4-0 finish to end the season.

Murray also had strong moments last season despite the injury. This included a Week 22 contest against the Carolina Panthers. This was his best game statistically, as he posted a 92.1 passer rating. He went 17-of-25 for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also rushed the ball four times for 33 yards.

It’s clear that both quarterbacks possess playmaking ability in different ways. Looking at the bigger picture, it’s a good problem to have. Nevertheless, this is going to make for very interesting battle moving forward. This is also a unique situation in the sense that this preseason is not going to be more important for one particular quarterback. This is going to be important for both signal-callers.