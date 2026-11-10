Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today? Minnesota Vikings Announce News Before Bills Game

Odell Beckham Jr. will finally get his chance to suit up for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings confirmed that Beckham is active for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills on November 9, leaving the veteran wide receiver off their official list of six inactive players.

It’s a significant development for Beckham, who has yet to make his Vikings debut despite joining the organization more than a month ago. Minnesota previously elevated the former All-Pro receiver from its practice squad ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, only to make him inactive before kickoff.

This time, Beckham is officially available, and an injury to another Vikings receiver has created an opportunity for him to contribute.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. Playing Today? Vikings Confirm WR Is Active vs. Bills

Yes, Odell Beckham Jr. is active for the Vikings’ November 9 game against the Bills, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings officially signed Beckham to their 53-man roster Monday afternoon, ahead of their game against Buffalo. The team subsequently confirmed his availability by leaving him off its inactive list.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report, the team ruled out six players:

Jennings’ absence is particularly relevant to Beckham. The veteran receiver was ruled out with a calf injury, leaving Minnesota short-handed behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Beckham now has an opportunity to enter the receiver rotation alongside Jefferson, Addison and other available options, including Myles Price and Tai Felton.

His precise workload remains uncertain, however. Being active guarantees Beckham is eligible to play, not that he will receive a particular number of snaps or targets.

Carson Wentz is also expected to start at quarterback with Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. Stats: Vikings WR Looking for First Catch of 2026

Beckham’s return to the game-day roster comes with another notable storyline: The 34-year-old has yet to record a reception this season.

The three-time Pro Bowler began 2026 with the New York Giants, appearing in three games before being released in September. He recorded zero catches on one target during that stint.

Minnesota signed Beckham to its practice squad on October 7, giving him another opportunity to extend his NFL career under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The connection between Beckham and O’Connell predates their time in Minnesota. Both were with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, when Beckham became a valuable contributor to the team’s postseason offense.

During that playoff run, Beckham recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Across his NFL career, Beckham has compiled 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns.

But his recent production has been considerably more limited, making Monday’s matchup a chance to demonstrate what he still has to offer.

With the Vikings entering the game at 6-1 and Jennings unavailable, Beckham has an opportunity to turn his first appearance for Minnesota into something more than another roster transaction.