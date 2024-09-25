Vikings 6th-Rounder Has Become Unexpected Breakout Player in Year 3

The Minnesota Vikings have surprised everyone — perhaps even themselves — on their way to a 3-0 start, and within that surprise have existed several tangible contributions from unexpected sources.

There is perhaps no greater example of that than wide receiver Jalen Nailor. The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan State is tied for the NFL lead with 3 TD receptions through his first three games and is on track to have a career year in every major category by a wide margin.

Through his first two years, Nailor amassed 12 catches on 19 targets for 208 receiving yards and 1 TD across 21 games, which included just a single start. He played 151 offensive snaps over those two campaigns compared to 265 snaps on special teams, per Pro Football Reference.

This year, however, Nailor has played 130 snaps on offense and just one on special teams, functioning as the team’s No. 2 wideout for most of the first three games and its top option for a critical stretch in the Vikings’ home upset of the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

Nailor has caught 7 passes on 9 targets for 107 receiving yards and 3 scores thus far in 2024. He has cemented his place as the team’s No. 3 receiver and No. 4/5 option in the passing game when everyone returns to the offense healthy — though Nailor has also shown he’s capable of playing a bigger role than that when called upon and has the ability to make big plays in big moments.

Jalen Nailor Making Big Catches at Crucial Times

Nailor’s contributions are specifically crucial due to how injured the rest of the pass-catching corps has been/remains amid Minnesota’s hot start.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson hasn’t played a snap this season as he battles back from a knee injury late last year. Most projections continue to have Hockenson getting back onto the field against the Detroit Lions on October 20 following the Vikings’ Week 6 bye.

Jordan Addison, the team’s No. 2 wideout behind Justin Jefferson, played just a portion of the game in Week 1 before exiting with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since. Jefferson has started all three games, though he left in the second half of Week 2 against the Niners with a hip contusion before Minnesota had the game in hand.

Nailor caught the touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold in the third quarter that stretched the lead to two scores (20-7). Then, with Jefferson out and Minnesota up just 6 points (20-14), Nailor hauled in a 28-yard grab on a 3rd-and-8 play approximately halfway through the fourth quarter.

The conversion earned the Vikings a first down and put the offense in field goal range, and the kick that sailed true roughly four minutes later put them up 9 and the game out of San Francisco’s reach.

Part of Nailor’s value is the fact that he is playing on just the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth less than $4 million total.

Sam Darnold Giving Vikings MVP-Level Play

Darnold has been a surprise himself, leading the league with 8 TD passes and a 10.3% touchdown rate. The QB has thrown just 2 INTs, one of which wasn’t his fault, and has completed nearly 68% of his 26 attempts per game.

Jefferson is among the handful of wideouts tied with Nailor with 3 TD catches. He has also added 273 yards on a total of 14 grabs.

Running back Aaron Jones has been an upgrade after defecting from the Green Bay Packers over the offseason. He has tallied 228 yards and 1 TD on the ground, adding 12 receptions for 97 yards and 1 score.