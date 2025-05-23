Vikings Trade Proposal Exchanges Former 3rd Round Pick For 3 x All-Pro

The Minnesota Vikings‘ single biggest question on their depth chart heading into 2025 – outside of the obvious number one candidate, quarterback – is at cornerback.

Despite re-signing Byron Murphy Jr. and bringing in former Eagle and Colt, Isaiah Rodgers – who saw the fourth most CB snaps in Philadelphia during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2024, the Vikings’ cornerback room looks to be a potential liability.

With Jalen Ramsey having almost both feet out of the door in Miami, it could make sense for both parties if Ramsey landed in Minneapolis.

Minnesota A Natural Landing Spot For Ramsey

If McCarthy can play, the Vikings are a potentially just an elite outside cornerback away from being true, true contenders in the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins need cap relief after signing both Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill to long term extensions last offseason – the two of whom will count for nearly $70 million against the salary cap in 2025. A number that rises to over $105 million in 2026.

Vikings on SI’s Will Ragatz, via Joe Nelson, writing on Thursday, also identified the Vikings as a “great fit” for the 3 x All-Pro and 2021 Super Bowl champion.

“The idea of going after a guy like Ramsey is absolutely an interesting one, given the position the Vikings find themselves in,” Will Ragatz said. “They’re in win-now mode with a rookie quarterback contract and only one semi-obvious weakness on the entire roster, QB uncertainty aside.”

“If there’s a chance to address that weakness by going out and getting a seven-time Pro Bowler who is still playing at a very high level, it feels like something they have to at least consider.”

Could The Vikings Trade Mekhi Blackmon For Ramsey

Although a draft pick would be the presumed return for the ex – Ram, the Dolphins have a dire need at corner – especially if Ramsey does exit the team. So it would make sense that Miami may ask for a player at the position in lieu of a 2026 NFL Draft pick; an investment they would have to wait nearly a year to start to see their return on.

Minnesota will be without former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, and fellow outside cornerback, Shaq Griffin, on the perimeter, with Rodgers and 2023 third round pick, Mekhi Blackmon expected to occupy those roles ahead of Week 1.

Blackmon had an excellent rookie season in 2023, obtaining a 71.7 coverage grade from PFF en route to being named to their All-Rookie team. However, an ACL tear suffered in January 2024 kept him out of the entire subsequent year.

In normal circumstances, it would seem ludicrous to trade a promising young player with two years on a rookie deal for a declining, 30 year old, expensive veteran. But Blackmon’s injury and lack of sample size – he started just 3 games in 2023 on the road to getting a decent 435 total defensive snaps – add to his inherent risk.

And whilst Blackmon has shown ability, Ramsey is a proven commodity who is still showing the ability to perform even as he enters his tenth year as a pro.

Blackmon likely has more years ahead, but at this point in time Ramsey is the safer bet to (continue to) reach those elite heights to elevate the Vikings defense to bona fide top five unit in the NFL. And with McCarthy having just three years left before the semi-pricey fifth year option, the Vikings need to go all in for that illustrious Super Bowl ring.

Minnesota Vikings get: Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins get: Mekhi Blackmon