Former Vikings Defensive Defensive End Signed by the Titans

The Minnesota Vikings made some big changes to their defensive line and pushing rushing corps this offseason.

Out with veterans Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Allen and Jonathan Greenard – the latter of whom was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles mid-NFL draft. On the reverse end, the team subsequently bought in the likes of Caleb Banks, Dominique Redmond and Isiahh Loudermilk.

And with the comings and goings of players during the pre-training camp it appears that a familiar face to Minnesota has found a new home – at least for this coming offseason.

Ex-Vikings defensive end Jalyn Holmes, who was drafted by the organization in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was signed by the Tennessee Titans on June 16.

Ex-Viking Jalyn Holmes Signed by the Titans

“The Titans are signing free agent defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, per sources.” ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer reported. “The eight-year veteran was with Washington in 2025, recording 21 tackles in 10 games.”

Holmes spent his first three seasons with the Vikings, before being unable to make the final roster following the 2021 offseason, getting waived by the team on September 1.

The 6’5, 283 lb behemoth had a fairly quiet first two years in the league in 2018 and 2019. Holmes played in a total of 11 games, contributing a total of 140 snaps on defense for a combined 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit and a sack.

Jalyn Holmes Released from Minnesota After Biggest Season

However 2020 saw him breakout in a much bigger way, at least with regards to playing time. The Ohio State product started nine games and played the second-most snaps of any edge rusher (619) – behind only Ifeadi Odenigbo (97) – in a room that also featured the likes of D.J. Wonnum and former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue.

Despite all this time on the field, Holmes did not record a single sack during the year, although he did manage 36 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hits.

The lack of production may well have been a driving cause of why the now-30 year old was released at the end of the next training camp.

Since then, the Virginia native spent time with the Saints, Giants, Bears and Jets before landing with the Commanders in 2024, where he has spent the past two seasons. After recording 2 sacks in 10 games (no starts) in 2024, Holmes started 5 games in 2025, although he was able to translate that into much bona fide pass-rushing production.