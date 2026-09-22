Vikings to Sign Ex-Chargers RB Amid Jordan Mason Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in more help for the running back room, as starter Jordan Mason remains out with a thumb fracture.

ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler reported on Tuesday, September 22 that the team intends to add Jaret Patterson to the position group.

“The Vikings plan to sign free agent running back Jaret Patterson to the practice squad, per source,” Fowler wrote on X. “Patterson, who was with the [Los Angeles] Chargers in 2025, provides depth for Minnesota, which is dealing with injuries at running back.”

Patterson, now 26 years old, was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Buffalo who signed with the Washington Commanders in 2021. He played two years for that franchise, appearing in 20 total games and earning one start.

The running back spent the last two campaigns with the Chargers, making seven appearances and starting the second contest of his NFL career over that stretch.

All told, Patterson has tallied 503 rushing yards and three TDs on the ground as well as 13 receptions for 81 yards.

The author will update this post.