Proposed Vikings Trade Lands $100 Million Pro Bowler for Super Bowl Run

The Minnesota Vikings’ strong start could inspire them to operate as buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5.

They are one of two teams off to an undefeated start at 5-0, joining the reining champion Kansas City Chiefs in the bye week. During a segment about teams that should buy on “Good Morning Football” on October 8, NFL Network’s Akbar Gbaja-Biamila suggested the Vikings.

He also offered an outside-the-box target: Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper.

This Heavy Sports trade proposal for Cooper could put the Vikings over the top in potential trade talks and the NFC.

Vikings get:

Amari Cooper

Browns get:

2025 fifth-round pick (via CLE)

2026 third-round pick

“This is shaping up to be a lost season [for the Browns],” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on October 9. “A strong offer should pry Cooper out of Cleveland since he’s set to be a 2025 free agent and probably has no interest in returning to the current mess.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor suggested a third-round pick in listing Cooper as a potential trade target for the Chiefs in an article from October 3.

The Vikings do not have a third-rounder in 2025.

But their 2026 third plus getting the Browns’ pick going back could be appealing. Minnesota is a non-conference opponent led by journeyman Sam Darnold. The Chiefs are the back-to-back champs and have Patrick Mahomes.

The Vikings already have Justin Jefferson, fellow wideout Jordan Addison (amid pending legal proceedings), running back Aaron Jones (injured), and tight end T.J. Hockenson (PUP list).

Cooper would make the Vikings’ No. 6 scoring offense that much more potent.

Vikings Urged to Lean Into GM’s Ties to Amari Cooper, Browns

The Vikings already have a third receiver they are high on in Jalen Nailor. But Cooper’s track record – and Nailor’s injury history – could still make the former Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders (then in Oakland) star a savvy target.

“This is, obviously, a great run for the Minnesota Vikings. But they’ve got T.J. Hockenson coming back, and you start thinking like, ‘What could they do?’” Gbaja-Biamila said. “How about going out, maybe looking out for Amari Cooper, who’s on a struggling Browns team, right? The general manager [Kwesi Adofo-Mensah] was in Cleveland already, has familiarity with Amari Cooper.

“All of a sudden, you’ve got guys who can – when home-field advantage comes around – they’re making it deep, deep, deep and going in and winning – maybe, potentially – a Super Bowl.”

Adofo-Mensah was a member of the Browns front office before the Vikings hired him in 2022.

He was there when they traded for Cooper, who has back-to-back 1,000-plus-receiving-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 and in seven of his nine NFL seasons. He would also be an affordable target for any prospective team.

Vikings Can Afford Trade for Amari Cooper

“Cooper just had his contract reworked this summer, but even that hasn’t seemed to fully appease him. And who can blame him, taking snaps for arguably the most dysfunctional offense in the NFL?” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote on October 9. “He could instantly become a contender’s No. 1 pass target, if afforded a fresh opportunity. Even with unsteady quarterbacks in Cleveland, he’s stayed productive.”

He is in the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract.

“Cooper is 30 and only under contract for the rest of this season, though the Browns added void years to his deal in July when they guaranteed Cooper’s 2024 salary and added incentives to the deal. If Cooper finishes the year in Cleveland, the Browns could potentially spread his remaining cap hit over multiple seasons. If he’s traded, the Browns will take on $22 million in dead money on their 2025 cap,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson wrote on October 9.

“The guarantees being paid ahead of this season make Cooper an attractive trade target for teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. An acquiring team would only take on his remaining base salary for 2024, which is less than $1 million.”

With north of $10 million in cap space as of October 10, per Over The Cap, the Vikings can certainly absorb Cooper’s salary in a trade.

And the Browns would get something for him before the deadline rather than nothing in 2025.