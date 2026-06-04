Vikings Shake Up Wide Receiver Room Behind Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings made several roster moves on Thursday, all at Justin Jefferson’s wide receiver position, with Michael Briscoe, Trayvon Rudolph, and Joaquin Davis serving as the moving parts.

Jefferson and fellow wideout Jordan Addison continue to present one of the best duos on paper.

The Vikings faced significant questions behind that tandem, though, even with their weapons at tight end and running back in T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones, respectively.

Vikings Add 4,200-Yard WR Duo Behind Justin Jefferson

In a post on X on June 4, the Vikings announced that they had signed former Cal Poly standout Briscoe and ex-Toledo wideout Rudolph, adding them to the group headlined by Jefferson and Addison.

Rudolph split the past six seasons between Northern Illinois and Toledo, finishing with 192 receptions for 2,482 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also had 47 rushing attempts for 481 yards and 4 TDs.

Briscoe tallied an 87-1,765-15 line over his five seasons with Cal Poly, and he has thrown 1 passing TD in each of the past two campaigns. That is a combined 179-4,247-27 line with Rudolph. Briscoe has also taken handoffs, giving the Vikings a versatile pair of reserve options.

Briscoe and Rudolph join a group behind Addison and Jefferson that includes newcomer Jauan Jennings as the clear-cut third option.

But the Vikings currently roster 13 wideouts, including Briscoe, and the aforementioned names.

The Vikings also have incumbents Myles Price, Jeshaun Jones, and Tai Felton, as well as a host of rookies who will all be competing for roughly half as many slots as there are players on the current roster.

Vikings Part Ways With Big-Bodied Second-Year Playmaker in Roster Shuffle

With the additions of Briscoe and Rudolph, the Vikings cut ties with another wideout, second-year player Joaquin Davis. Listed at 6-foot-4, Davis was the tallest wideout on the Vikings’ roster. That is now Jennings at 6-foot-3.

Davis entered the league in 2025 as a UDFA with the Denver Broncos.

He has yet to see the field during the regular season in his young NFL career, but he did post a 92-1,211-12 line in four seasons with the Eagles.

Briscoe could help as a bigger-bodied option, but he is just one of several receivers on the Vikings’ roster listed at 6-foot-2. For that reason, Davis could be a name to continue monitoring into the offseason for the Vikings.

Vikings’ WRs Need QB Question Answered

Jefferson and the Vikings’ other receivers need clarity, but not necessarily for their position group. Instead, they need the Vikings to have found a solution for their quarterback quandary, with free agent signing Kyler Murray competing with ex-first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings also have Carson Wentz, who could even usurp McCarthy during the competition this offseason.

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and the expected QB1.

That would be good news for the Vikings’ wideouts, in that the undersized passer has never been shy about giving his playmakers opportunities to come down with the ball, trusting his arm and their talent above all else.

Unfortunately for Jefferson and the Vikings, all of their QB options have histories of injuries that essentially require Minnesota to keep all three, as well as 2025 UDFA Max Brosmer.