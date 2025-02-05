J.J. McCarthy Drops Blunt Message on Top Rookie QBs Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been patient, but make no mistake — he’s coming.

In his first set of long-form, exclusive interviews since suffering a season-ending knee injury in August 2024, McCarthy showed himself to be both poised and hungry as he approaches his first true shot at the NFL level.

McCarthy spoke with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, February 3, and addressed his place among what proved to be a stellar rookie class of quarterbacks.

“The quarterback rookie class, J.J., has gotten so much attention,” the interviewer said. “You got Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels — both candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year. How hungry are you to have your skill set added into that conversation?”

“[Let’s] just say it’s a caged animal that’s been climbing uphill for a long time,” McCarthy responded.

J.J. McCarthy Spoke About Difficulties of Rookie Season, Fellow QB Sam Darnold

That wasn’t McCarthy’s only television/radio/podcast appearance of the day, nor was it his only meaningful quote.

The Vikings rookie quarterback also spoke to “The Rich Eisen Show” and addressed at length the difficulties and learning experiences of this season, his relationships with head coach Kevin O’Connell and fellow signal-caller Sam Darnold and his desire to get on the field as quickly as possible.

All I can ask for is a fair opportunity. That’s the one thing that I feel like everybody’s given, and it’s fundamental. And when money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed, and there’s different things that come into the whole political world that everyone talks about. The hardest part was seeing all my brothers go out there every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday and not be able to put [on] the armor with them. For me, it was more the observation of it and just witnessing how [Darnold] was the same guy every single day. … He had a great ability to just keep the main thing the main thing and just focus on attacking each day. And he played really well this year, so it was really awesome to witness that.

J.J. McCarthy Has Long Road Ahead to Match Top Rookie QBs From 2024

Daniels, who led the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Nix, who helped the Denver Broncos make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, was the only one of five other quarterbacks who went in the first round to come off the board after McCarthy (No. 12).

Caleb Williams went first overall to the Chicago Bears and while he had his struggles staying upright and putting victories in the win column (the team went 5-12), new head coach Ben Johnson — formerly the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions — could be the answer to solving Williams’ woes. That the team is likely to invest heavily in improving its offensive line via salary cap space and draft capital should go a long way toward that end as well.

Drake Maye showed flashes of greatness with the New England Patriots, who selected him third in last year’s draft, while Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8 pick) eventually took over for former Vikings starter Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.

McCarthy will have a long way to go if his “caged animal” bite is going to prove as strong as his bark. However, the Vikings have the offensive scheme and roster to make that happen. However, whether McCarthy will claim the starting job outright or have to battle Darnold for the role of QB1 remains unclear.