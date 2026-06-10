JJ McCarthy Sounds Off on Splitting Reps After Kyler Murray Complaints

The Minnesota Vikings have two very different quarterbacks in JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray competing for the same job, currently with equal reps, and comments from each signal-caller on that split approach from the coaching staff were unsurprisingly in stark contrast on Tuesday, June 9.

McCarthy, who had the better practice of the two QBs on the first day of mandatory minicamp, was more zen about the scenario — at least outwardly.

“Those reps being distributed are something out of our, my, control,” he said. “And the only thing I focus on is that next rep and keeping it as simple as that.”

Meanwhile Murray, who tossed two interceptions during 7-on-7 drills, called out the practice structure as the most difficult element of his integration into a new offensive system under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Having to split reps — me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense — that’s probably the toughest part,” Murray said.

Kevin O’Connell Expected to Decide on QB1 Sooner Than Later

While Murray may not love the plan as O’Connell and company have devised it, the Vikings’ coach spoke confidently about the team’s approach Tuesday.

“We’ve got a great plan in place, and we want to make sure when we get to training camp we’ve got a great plan,” O’Connell said, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “You don’t have a ton of time.”

O’Connell added that he “has an idea” of when he will decide on a starter, though he did not divulge a more specific timeline than that. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wednesday that he thinks a choice between Murray and McCarthy is coming sooner than later.

“I know there’s a lot of people who believe Kyler ultimately is going to be the quarterback. Kyler is certainly coming in here to take that job, and JJ is here every day trying not to give it up. So it’ll be a really fascinating competition” Pelissero said. “What I don’t anticipate is [that it is] going to take the full preseason. I think they’ll walk off the field at the end of this week with a pretty good idea.”

Kyler Murray Complicated Asset for Vikings Now, in Future

Murray is 29 years old and under contract for one season in Minnesota. He will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, which could provide the Vikings with a complicated set of decisions/negotiations given Murray’s age, size and injury history.

If Murray plays poorly or is injured for much of 2026, Minnesota probably moves on quickly. If he plays well, O’Connell and the front office will have to decide whether to pay him significant money or go back to the drawing board at QB.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is entering the third year of his four-year rookie deal. As a former first-round pick (No. 10 overall in 2024), the Vikings hold a fifth-year option on his contract for the 2028 season. The team will have to decide by May 1 of next year whether or not to pick up that option.