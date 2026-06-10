O’Connell Makes Revealing Comments After Murray Struggles, McCarthy Excels at Minicamp

Kyler Murray technically started the afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB1, getting the initial work with the first-team offense, but it was JJ McCarthy who came out on top after the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Murray struggled, tossing two interceptions on back-to-back plays during 7-on-7 drills, while McCarthy was far more accurate and connected on a deep ball during his time under center with the starters.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell is splitting first-team reps between Murray and McCarthy evenly, for now, but admitted on Tuesday, June 9 that he “has an idea” about when he will decide on a permanent starter.

“We’ve got a great plan in place, and we want to make sure when we get to training camp we’ve got a great plan, O’Connell said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “You don’t have a ton of time.”

Training camp will begin in late July, at which point Minnesota brass is all but certain to have cemented a hierarchy within the QB room. Along with McCarthy and Murray, the odds-on favorite to start heading into the summer, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer are also both on the roster.

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Both Murray and McCarthy spoke with reporters following the opening session of mandatory minicamp.

But Murray, the 29-year-old veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, sounded a little less the favorite to win the QB1 battle than a signal-caller in a new system looking for answers as to why he struggled so much running the offense absent any pass-rushers to disrupt his vision or timing.

“Having to split reps — me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense — that’s probably the toughest part,” Murray said.

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Meanwhile, the 23-year-old McCarthy aggressively dispelled notions that he wants out of Minnesota.

“I made it really clear that I wanted to be here before I got here. And I love this organization, I love the coaching staff, I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be,” McCarthy said. “I feel like I can thrive in this system, and … I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

McCarthy finished last season with a 6-4 record after missing all of his rookie campaign with a knee injury. Given his limited practice time and on-field experience during the regular season since Minnesota drafted him No. 10 overall in 2024, it is not unreasonable to believe he can continue making meaningful strides within O’Connell’s offense.

A report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN last week indicated that McCarthy has looked better layering his passes and changing speeds to suit the particular throws the coaching staff is asking him to make.

It will probably be an uphill battle for McCarthy to win the job outright during the preseason. But if Murray struggles or gets hurt, it’s unlikely O’Connell waits long to give McCarthy another shot.