Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Make Final Call on J.J. McCarthy Amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

  • 11 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold, Vikings
Getty
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings have their quarterback of the future.

And, as it turns out, they had him all along.

Minnesota chose officially on Wednesday, March 19, to bow out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, in which they were the frontrunners for the four-time MVP’s services. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news via social media.

“The [Vikings] have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say,” Pelissero posted. “The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.”

Vikings Make Bet on J.J. McCarthy, Kevin O’Connell Pairing by Passing on Aaron Rodgers

Kevin O'Connell

GettyGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur (left) speaks with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell (right) following an NFL game.

Minnesota’s call to pass on Rodgers and roll with McCarthy is a bet on youth over experience and a clear preference to focus on the medium-term and long-term future of the club rather than the short-term.

The fact remains that McCarthy is 22 years old with zero regular-season NFL experience, but he will take the reins for a 14-3 team with a dynamic offense that was a single victory shy of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs last season.

The argument for Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old in December, was entirely short-term and based around the idea that the Vikings may be able to compete at the top of the conference with Rodgers under center and head coach Kevin O’Connell building a system around him.

That said, Rodgers has a reputation for fighting coaches on offensive scheme decisions, including head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers. LaFleur and O’Connell come from the same coaching tree that includes Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

Minnesota didn’t say so and no reports have included this detail, but it is feasible to speculate that the Vikings may have been nervous about bringing Rodgers into O’Connell’s system for those reasons.

J.J. McCarthy to Step Into Excellent Situation as Vikings Starting QB

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyQuarterback J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings.

A bigger concern voiced by several NFL analysts, however, was what the addition of Rodgers might mean for the development and ultimate future of McCarthy.

There was speculation from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk in early March that McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft, might ask for a trade if Minnesota brought back Sam Darnold on anything other than a one-year bridge deal. If that was, in fact, on McCarthy’s mind regarding Darnold, there is no reason to assume it wouldn’t have been a consideration for him had the Vikings chosen to add Rodgers.

However, there should be no call now for McCarthy to ask out, as the Vikings have clearly made him the priority on a team that is perhaps as well suited for a rookie quarterback (or at least one with no regular-season snaps under his belt and entering his second year) as any in recent memory.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Bubba Bolden's headshot B. Bolden
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Will Fries's headshot W. Fries
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Tim Jones's headshot T. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Ryan Kelly's headshot R. Kelly
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Rondale Moore's headshot R. Moore
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Jeff Okudah's headshot J. Okudah
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Make Final Call on J.J. McCarthy Amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x