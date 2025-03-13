49ers Sign Former 1st-Round QB Once Coveted By Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers made a sneaky move late on the evening of March 12, signing quarterback Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract.

The former first-round pick for the New England Patriots will get $5 million guaranteed and could earn up to $11.5 million through incentives. Adding Jones not only bolsters the 49ers’ quarterback room, but also unites Jones with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who had previously shown significant interest in him.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the deal.

Leading up to the 2021 draft, the 49ers made a now-infamous move to trade up to the third overall pick, with the aim of securing their QB of the future. At that time, reports indicated that Shanahan was deliberating between Mac Jones and Trey Lance. Shanahan later confirmed this. “There were two that I really wanted: Mac Jones and Trey,” he said back in 2022. “Those were the two guys that we were locked in on from the beginning.”

Ultimately, the 49ers selected Lance, while Jones was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots.

A Look at New San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones’ NFL Career So Far

As a rookie in 2021, Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. He completed 67.6% of his passes, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl alternate selection.

He experienced a decline the following season in 2022, throwing for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 picks. The Patriots finished with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs. In 2023, his struggles continued, as he threw 12 touchdowns against 12 interceptions over 11 games before getting benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.

In 2024, Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he served as a backup to Trevor Lawrence. He appeared in 10 games, starting seven, and recorded 1,672 passing yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jones, 26, has a 20-29 overall record as a starter.

The 49ers’ decision to sign Jones gives them experienced depth at the quarterback position and a potential starter when needed. With Brock Purdy established as QB1, Jones is likely going to serve as his backup. Jones’ familiarity with Shanahan’s offensive philosophy, stemming from their pre-draft interactions, could facilitate a smoother integration into the team’s system.

As the Niners navigate contract negotiations with Purdy, having a seasoned quarterback like Jones gives them valuable insurance. For Jones, this opportunity offers a fresh start with a franchise known for its offensive innovation.

49ers Current Roster Overhaul Continues

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Niners, who have seen several of their top players leave in one way or another.

The 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was released and subsequently signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, while defensive end Leonard Floyd was also released and later joined the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward departed to the Indianapolis Colts, signing a three-year, $60 million contract. The team also let linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles walk.

Additionally, Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga both signed with the Denver Broncos. Offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore signed with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. Running back Elijah Mitchell joined the Chiefs on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

With all the change happening, there will undoubtedly be many new bodies heading to the Bay Area. But now, at least we know who Purdy’s likely backup is.