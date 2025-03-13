Hi, Subscriber

49ers Sign Former 1st-Round QB Once Coveted By Kyle Shanahan

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kyle Shanahan
Getty
Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers made a sneaky move late on the evening of March 12, signing quarterback Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract.

The former first-round pick for the New England Patriots will get $5 million guaranteed and could earn up to $11.5 million through incentives. Adding Jones not only bolsters the 49ers’ quarterback room, but also unites Jones with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who had previously shown significant interest in him.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the deal.

Leading up to the 2021 draft, the 49ers made a now-infamous move to trade up to the third overall pick, with the aim of securing their QB of the future. At that time, reports indicated that Shanahan was deliberating between Mac Jones and Trey Lance. Shanahan later confirmed this. “There were two that I really wanted: Mac Jones and Trey,” he said back in 2022. “Those were the two guys that we were locked in on from the beginning.”

Ultimately, the 49ers selected Lance, while Jones was drafted 15th overall by the Patriots.

A Look at New San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones’ NFL Career So Far

As a rookie in 2021, Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth. He completed 67.6% of his passes, throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl alternate selection.

He experienced a decline the following season in 2022, throwing for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 picks. The Patriots finished with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs. In 2023, his struggles continued, as he threw 12 touchdowns against 12 interceptions over 11 games before getting benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.

In 2024, Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he served as a backup to Trevor Lawrence. He appeared in 10 games, starting seven, and recorded 1,672 passing yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jones, 26, has a 20-29 overall record as a starter.

The 49ers’ decision to sign Jones gives them experienced depth at the quarterback position and a potential starter when needed. With Brock Purdy established as QB1, Jones is likely going to serve as his backup. Jones’ familiarity with Shanahan’s offensive philosophy, stemming from their pre-draft interactions, could facilitate a smoother integration into the team’s system.

As the Niners navigate contract negotiations with Purdy, having a seasoned quarterback like Jones gives them valuable insurance. For Jones, this opportunity offers a fresh start with a franchise known for its offensive innovation.

49ers Current Roster Overhaul Continues

It’s been an eventful offseason for the Niners, who have seen several of their top players leave in one way or another.

The 49ers traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was released and subsequently signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, while defensive end Leonard Floyd was also released and later joined the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward departed to the Indianapolis Colts, signing a three-year, $60 million contract. The team also let linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles walk.

Additionally, Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga both signed with the Denver Broncos. Offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Jaylon Moore signed with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively. Running back Elijah Mitchell joined the Chiefs on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

With all the change happening, there will undoubtedly be many new bodies heading to the Bay Area. But now, at least we know who Purdy’s likely backup is.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
, , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Tre Brown's headshot T. Brown
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Luke Farrell's headshot L. Farrell
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Luke Gifford's headshot L. Gifford
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Richie Grant's headshot R. Grant
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Mac Jones's headshot M. Jones
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Demarcus Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tomlinson's headshot T. Tomlinson
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Sign Former 1st-Round QB Once Coveted By Kyle Shanahan

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x