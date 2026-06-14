Vikings Prime Candidates for ‘Best’ Pass-Rusher in NFL Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings ostensibly have less of a need off the edge of the defense than the rest of the NFC North, but Brian Flores‘ defense could use a situational pass-rusher as much as any of his division rivals.

Dallas Turner will step into a starting role alongside Andrew Van Ginkel following Minnesota’s decision to trade Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles during April’s NFL draft. Behind those two on the depth chart, however, are Bo Richter and Chaz Chambliss — two players who joined the team as undrafted rookie free agents in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The Vikings don’t need to add an every-down outside linebacker to fill the roster void, though a veteran pass-rush specialist like Joey Bosa would be a perfect fit behind Turner and Van Ginkel to step in on an as-needed basis.

Joey Bosa Top Pass-Rusher Still Available

Bosa is the best edge defender still available in free agency and the third-best free agent still on the market, according to Matt Bowen of ESPN.

“Bosa has played in at least 14 games over the past two seasons after injuries limited him to a total of 13 games from 2022 to 2023,” Bowen wrote on June 10. “Averaging 36.3 snaps per game for the Bills, he had 5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 42 pressures. Bosa should be viewed as a situational rusher who can still win with speed-to-power. His effort level also leads to production late in the play.”

Bosa is a 10-year NFL veteran who will play next season at 31 years of age. He played for Buffalo on a one-year deal worth $12.6 million in 2025.

Joey Bosa Also Possible Fit for Packers

Bosa could make sense for every other team in the NFC North, though his most natural fit would probably be with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers play a base 3-4 defense, which Bosa played in last year in Buffalo. Superstar Micah Parsons is likely out for the opening month of the 2026 regular season, which has left Green Bay thin at the position.

The Packers flipped pass-rusher Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason in return for a mid-round draft pick. That leaves Lukas Van Ness as Green Bay’s best edge-rusher, though he has mustered only 8.5 sacks over his first three years in the league and battled injury issues in 2025.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN suggested Bosa as an option for the Packers during the May 6 edition of “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny.”

“There is Joey Bosa,” Barnwell said. “I do wonder if this is a team that, at least up front, adds a veteran edge-rusher, because they desperately need one.”

“Yeah, Bosa is an interesting one,” Kimes replied. “I could see that. That would make a lot of sense.”

However, Bosa also makes sense in Minnesota, and the Vikings need a player like him almost as much as the Packers. Thus, Minnesota could help itself and potentially hurt Green Bay at the same time by signing Bosa to a short-term contract this summer.