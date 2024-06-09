Aaron Jones Claps Back at Packers Fan Over Vikings Photoshoot

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones signed a one-year, $7 million contract in free agency, joining his long-time division rival after the Green Bay Packers cut him.

It is a new situation for the 30-year-old Jones. He spent his first seven seasons in Green Bay after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. But Jones has embraced his new surroundings.

Despite that, one fan of his former team tried to poke fun at a seemingly unhappy Jones.

“he does NOT look happy to be there,” the fan posted on X on June 6, posting a still shot of a smileless Jones sporting the new White Out uniforms. “hang in there old friend. cya week 4”

Jones did not say much in his response. He instead posted a different image from the same shoot that showed him along with his new lead blocker and 2023 Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham. Jones also tagged the fan while quoting their post.

The 2019 Pro Bowler, Jones, has spoken excitedly about joining the Vikings. He noted the abundance of talent at the skill positions.

His ability as a pass catcher figures to play well in a backfield that has lacked a threat like him.

Aaron Jones Eager to Add to Vikings’ Offensive Attack

Jones’ predecessor, Alexander Mattison, caught 30 passes for 192 yards and three scores in 16 games with 13 starts last season. Jones caught 30 passes for 233 yards and one score in 11 games, all of which were starts.

“I’ve played with a number one receiver, and now being here with a No. 1 receiver and then – two No. 1s if you ask me,” Jones told reporters on June 6. “Three number ones. Sorry, let’s keep going. You throw T.J. [Hockenson] in there. It’s just like, who are you gonna guard? You want to double this guy? Okay, you got three more guys out there, four more guys.

“I just think the matchups that we can get against the defense are always pretty much going to be in our favor. And I think it’s going to be it’s going to be something hard to stop.”

The Vikings ranked 10th in yards but 22nd in scoring last season.

Quarterback issues played a major role, with Kirk Cousins suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8. But the Vikings 29th-ranked rushing attack did them no favors. Jones will help, though he will not have to do it alone.

Aaron Jones & Ty Chandler Could Form Potent 1-2 Punch

Jones has historically been at his best in a two-headed backfield. He thrived alongside Jamaal Williams for years and then AJ Dillon more recently.

That should work with incumbent Ty Chandler positioned as a proper complement.

Chandler rushed for 461 yards on 102 carries last season, including logging the first 100-yard rushing performance by a Viking since Week 10 of the 2022 season. He also had 159 yards on 21 receptions, adding to the potential versatility of the Vikings’ backfield.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell can put both backs on the field with Hockenson, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison to give whoever is under center ample options in the passing game.