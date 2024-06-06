Aaron Jones Gets Honest About Joining Vikings After Being Cut by Packers

The Minnesota Vikings signed Aaron Jones in free agency this offseason with the hopes that he could revitalize a down-trodden running game. They lucked out that Jones hit the market.

The Green Bay Packers cut the Pro Bowler after signing former Las Vegas Raiders back Josh Jacobs. Jones signed a one-year, $7 million pact with the Vikings in free agency

Jones agreed when asked if his experience has validated his decision to stay in the division.

“Yes sir. God doesn’t make mistakes,” Jones told reporters on May June 5. “It’s not by any chance that I’m here; it’s God’s plan. This is a great place to be. great teammates great Community um the city’s very welcoming and I love it here”

Jones, says there is a lot to love about his new situation with the Vikings’ plethora of options.

“I’ve played with a number one receiver, and now being here with a No. 1 receiver and then – two No. 1s if you ask me,” Jones said. “Three number ones. Sorry, let’s keep going. You throw T.J. [Hockenson] in there. It’s just like, who are you gonna guard? You want to double this guy? Okay, you got three more guys out there, four more guys.

“I just think the matchups that we can get against the defense are always pretty much going to be in our favor. And I think it’s going to be it’s going to be something hard to stop.”

Jones rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns on 142 carries in 11 games last season. He also notably added another 233 yards and one score on 30 receptions. He was also asked why he believes in his fit with the Vikings, whose offense is similar to the Packers.

“I feel like I come in and mix with them right away and give us even more versatility than they already had,” Jones said. “Makes everybody’s game easier. Takes a little bit off of everybody.”

Vikings Might Have to Lean on Aaron Jones in the Passing game

Jones notably added another 233 yards and one score on 30 receptions. Justin Jefferson’s contract situation is resolved and Jordan Addison has another year under his belt.

However, Hockenson could miss time into the season.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said they will have additional reps open for the other tight ends on the roster early in the campaign. None of the Vikings’ other tight end options are as reliable as Hockenson.

Jones is as reliable as they come as a threat out of the backfield and remains dynamic in the open field. He should benefit from the additional targets that are available without Hockenson.

He answered “100%” when asked if he believes the other options will make his job easier too.

Aaron Jones: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison are ‘Special’

Jones congratulated Jefferson on his new contract and noted that he is paying more attention to his new teammate these days.

“Just watching his route running, how he’s in and out of breaks, and how it’s so smooth,” Jones said about Jefferson. “You get to see it on the sideline when you play against them. But you’re not watching every play because you’re watching the game. But today I just got to kind of sit there and watch him and some of the routes that he runs.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, we may have some similar concepts,’ where I may be running something similar to him. So just kind of watching him, watching Jordan Addison. Both of those guys. I think they’re special for receivers.”

Jones and a Hockenson will give Vikings’ QBs a pair of safety valves underneath.