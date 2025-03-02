Vikings QB Daniel Jones Gets Encouraging Update Before Free Agency

The best thing a player like Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones can have heading into free agency is interest from multiple teams. After the way his tenure with the New York Giants went, Jones faced uncertainty in that regard.

Jones chose a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Vikings after clearing waivers.

He never saw the field to realize his hopes of rehabilitating his image around the NFL. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Jones should draw multiple suitors, including the Vikings.

“One possibility that shouldn’t be overlooked in Minnesota is re-signing Daniel Jones to pair with J.J. McCarthy, whenever he’s ready off his knee injury. People I’ve spoken to believe that’s a real consideration for the team,” Fowler wrote on March 2. “Jones would be a potential bridge to that and a cheaper alternative to [Sam] Darnold.”

“The Browns will consider cost when it comes to the quarterback market, given they still owe injured [Deshaun] Watson that $92 million over the next two years. People I’ve talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on their radar.”

Fowler also said Jones, 27, was on the Indianapolis Colts’ “radar”.

Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. He has thrown for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions in his career. That includes a 2,070-8-7 line on 63.3% completion in 2024.

GM: Daniel Jones a ‘Great Option’ for Vikings

The Giants cut Jones in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract. Moreover, he has banked $108.2 million in his career. It remains unclear how that will impact his decision-making in free agency this offseason.

Fowler’s note about the Vikings’ interest in re-signing Jones aligns with the sentiments in comments general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made at the 2025 scouting combine.

“We try and not be as binary with the quarterback conversation as others are, where either you’re one of the top three or you’re nobody,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on February 25. “We kind of talk about it a little differently. But Daniel’s, somebody we wanted to bring in, for that reason, just to learn about him, see what he would be like in our building, and our culture. He’s a great option for us.

“He’s like the other options we have, we’ll think about and go forward.”

Working in the Vikings’ favor, Jones is not likely to command top dollar so close to his poor tenure as the Giants’ QB1. Over The Cap projects his valuation at $13.3 million annually, which is already higher than the $10 million Darnold signed for in 2024.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Jones as QB5 and the No. 51 overall free agent in an article published on February 24.

Darnold is The Athletic’s QB1 and the No. 8 overall player available this offseason.

J.J. McCarthy to Get Wish From Vikings

Jones must determine if he is willing to battle McCarthy in training camp. The former could be operating at a disadvantage as a known commodity with a spotty track record.

The Vikings traded up in the 2024 draft to select McCarthy after debating QBs internally.

“As was told to me, McCarthy has already proven to the staff he’s the franchise quarterback, but the team won’t rush his timeline,” Fowler wrote. “They want the process to unfold organically, whether he’s ready now, in camp or in a future year.”

For McCarthy, that is exactly what he wanted. He is working to return from the torn meniscus that ended his rookie campaign in Week 1 of the preseason.

“All I can ask for is a fair opportunity. That’s the one thing that I feel like everybody’s given, and it’s fundamental,” McCarthy told Rich Eisen on “The Rich Eisen Show” in February. ”When money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed, and there’s different things that come into the whole political world that everyone talks about.”

Those “political” things could work in McCarthy’s favor in this situation.