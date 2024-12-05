Aaron Jones Gets Mixed Message Amid Uncertain Vikings Future

Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Minnesota Vikings will have plenty of optionality during the 2025 offseason, particularly with their quarterback and running back positions.

Sam Darnold’s future with the organization is expected to be one of the hottest topics of the spring, but equally important to the Vikings could be the situation with running back Aaron Jones.

Jones will also be a free agent and could hit the market at the right time. But there is a catch.

“It’s not as touted as the 2024 class, which featured three top-10 backs still in their primes. [Saquon] Barkley, [Derrick] Henry and [Josh] Jacobs rank first, second and third in rushing during a season when offenses have leaned into the running game, so it’s unrealistic to ask the 2025 class to duplicate it,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on December 4.

“One of the best RBs expected to be on the market, Arizona‘s James Conner, just signed a two-year, $19 million extension. Perhaps the biggest name in the class, the Vikings’ Aaron Jones, just turned 30.”

That is a double-edged sword for Jones, who has rushed for 820 yards and 3 touchdowns on 184 carries with the Vikings in 2024.

Jones’ 68.3 rushing yards per game are the second most of his career. His 8.3 yards per reception is also the second-best mark of his career. Jones has 291 yards and 2 scores on 35 grabs through 13 weeks.

Aging running backs typically do not land big contracts, though.

Aaron Jones Gets Mixed Message on Free Agency Outlook

Being the best veteran back on the market means Jones should have plenty of opportunities if he does not return to the Vikings.

Jones is on a one-year, $7 million contract. He is nearly one year younger than Henry, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. And his skill set more closely resembles Barkely’s, who inked a three-year, $37.7 million pact with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones is older and a less physical runner than Barkey.

The same applies to Jacobs, who replaced Jones in the Green Bay Packers’ backfield on a four-year, $48 million deal.

Where that leaves Jones in a vastly different landscape remains to be seen. Over The Cap suggests a valuation of $9.2 million. However, the Vikings star must overcome his latest bout of fumbling that led to a scolding from his mother.

Aaron Jones’ Mother Believed Vikings Should Have Benched Him

Jones said that his mother has taken over the role of his father – who passed away in 2021 due to complications from COVID – and confronted him about his two fumbles in Week 13 against the Cardinals.

She said, ‘They needed to sit you down,’” Jones told reporters on December 4. “She was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but they need to take him out the game. They need to bench him right now.’ So anytime I hear it from my mom, it’s gonna be worse. “

Jones said he was taken aback and told his mother he had to learn from the errors.

Jones’ mother asked if he had not learned his lesson in the Vikings’ Week 12 win over the Chicago Bears when he also had a fumble.

He fumbled the week before against the Tennessee Titans too.

“It’s what I need; my mom being hard on me. That was my dad for so many years. My dad’s not here, so now my mom’s kind of I took the role over without me asking her. But it’s kind of a little eye-opening when your mom has been the one kind of – your dad gets on you. Your mom’s the one rubbing your back, [saying], ‘It’s okay.’ And now, it’s mom getting on you.

“She definitely had it in her. She’s seen if for years, years and years. But, no, I’m really thankful. It’s those conversations with my mom that – it gives me clarity. It gives me a different perspective; different view as well. So, thankful to have her.”