Vikings RB Aaron Jones Sends Clear Message on ‘Different’ $21 Million QB

The Minnesota Vikings plan to give the reins of a team that won 14 games last season to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft. McCarthy did not play during the 2024 regular season, but Aaron Jones is confident in him.

Jones, the Vikings’ starting tailback, who re-signed on a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency this offseason, touted McCarthy’s past as reasons to be optimistic about his future.

According to Jones, McCarthy – the 2024 CFP National Champion – is a “winner.”

“If you look from high school through his time in college, he’s lost one career game,” Jones said on “Good Morning Football” on April 10. “I think it would have been might have been a quarterback battle if he didn’t get hurt. He’s different [mentally]. He’s a competitor. He wants to be great, and he’s hungry. So I think you’ll see it when he steps on the field.”

“He’s very methodical in everything he does. So he wasn’t able to play this year. He compiles a list of all the defensive players throughout the league and ranks them,” the Vikings’ star RB told the GMFB panel.

“He’s fully doven in, so I’m excited to even be in the backfield with him. Take some handoffs and have him throw it to me too.”

McCarthy is in Year 2 of a four-year, $21.8 million contract, giving the Vikings roster flexibility.

J.J. McCarthy to Benefit From Vikings 1-2 Punch of Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason RB

McCarthy figures to benefit from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell planning to use a two-headed approach at RB with Jones and 2025 offseason trade acquisition Jordan Mason.

“The Vikings have Jones penciled in as their starting running back. They paid Jones more to return ($20 million over two seasons) than they did to acquire Mason from the 49ers and pay their new backup. By all accounts, however, Mason isn’t going to be a typical backup,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on April 6.

“O’Connell could not have been more clear, both before and after Mason’s arrival, that he wants to pull back on Jones’ usage after he set career highs in snaps (700), rushing attempts (255) and total touches (306) last season.”

“Mason will spell Jones for some series, but O’Connell left little doubt about some additional roles he foresees, including some areas where the Vikings have been particularly weak over time.”

The Vikings ranked 14th in rushing attempts in 2024 with Sam Darnold, a veteran in his seventh season, under center.

Shifting their run-to-pass ratio could pay dividends.

Vikings Beefed Up Offensive Line

The Vikings have already made multiple moves this offseason that should help McCarthy, Jones, and Mason in 2025. They were lauded for signing former Indianapolis Colts offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency.

The Vikings hope they will fix what was 18th in pass protection grade and 16th in run blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak said the Vikings operated like “true contenders” in free agency.

“I loved: The investment in the offensive line. Fries was one of my top free agent gems — he’s one of the best players nobody knows about, and he should make a big push for a Pro Bowl spot at guard if he fully recovers from his tibia injury,” Solak wrote on March 26.

“I thought the Vikings would happily play out another year with Garrett Bradbury at the pivot, surrendering his pass protection issues for his running game value,” Solak wrote. “Instead, they did what true contenders do and tried to upgrade not just at the needy positions, but also the average ones. I’m not sure it will work — Kelly (31) is older than Bradbury (29) — but it’s a good risk to take.”

With their deep supporting cast of playmakers, including Jones, the Vikings are as ready-made a team for a young, inexperienced QB like McCarthy.