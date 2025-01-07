Vikings Announce QB Move Before Facing Rams in Wild Card Game

The Minnesota Vikings have gone to the bullpen, so to speak, behind starting quarterback Sam Darnold. With their Wild Card showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on the horizon, the Vikings have signed Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster.

“The #Vikings have signed QB Daniel Jones to the 53-man roster and waived QB Brett Rypien,” the team announced in a post on X on January 7.

Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Jones signed with the Vikings’ practice squad after being waived by the New York Giants. He was in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract. Jones could serve as insurance in case Darnold’s apparent yips against the Detroit Lions prove to be foreshadowing.

Darnold completed 18-of-41 passes for 166 scoreless yards with 0 interceptions while absorbing 2 sacks and wilting in the face of the pressure in a 31-9 loss to Detroit in Week 18.

That is not the impetus for the decision, though.

“This is mostly about adding Jones to their compensatory draft formula, but it also means that he will be uniform in some capacity in the playoffs,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on January 6. “This move has been in the works for weeks, long before Sam Darnold struggled vs. the Lions. The timing is based on NFL waiver rules. If someone claims Brett Rypien on waivers, he wouldn’t be available to them until after the playoffs.”

Seifert cited colleague Field Yates, who initially highlighted how the decision also means Jones will now count towards the compensatory formula if he leaves the Vikings in free agency.

Daniel Jones Delivers on Part of Hot Take

The Vikings have prepared themselves for the possibility Jones leaves in free agency, perhaps by mutual decision if the Vikings re-sign Darnold and keep J.J. McCarthy. Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd believes the Vikings brought Jones in for next season, though.

“This is something to remember: why did the Minnesota Vikings, in November, bring in Daniel Jones? And why? Because, maybe, they were ahead of us,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on January 2. “Why did they bring in Daniel Jones? Because they wanted to get him into the system, ready to play for a playoff game. In my take, they’ll rehab Daniel Jones like they rehabbed Sam Darnold.

“Daniel Jones as a backup – a big, strong, athletic backup – would be arguably the best backup quarterback in the league.”

Cowherd also predicted the Vikings would re-sign Darnold and trade McCarthy away.

“I think you look at, offensively, what they’ve been able to do. I think the system, Coach O’Connell, his staff. Just a lot of good things happening across the board as a team, as an organization. But on offense, especially so. Just excited to join that and help out wherever I can,” Jones told reporters in November 2024.

“You’re always looking to grow and improve. To work on your craft, see where you can get better, and pick up certain things. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to that. But more so just to help out. To be a part of a good quarterback room, part of a good offense and see where I can help.”

Vikings QB Predicted to Follow in Daniel Jones’ Footsteps

The end of Jones’ tenure with the Giants has left a void in New York, and ESPN’s Benjamin Solak predicts one of the Vikings’ two other QBs will end up in the Big Apple in 2025.

“Big prediction for the offseason: The Giants aren’t just desperate for a new quarterback — they’re also desperate for a big offseason win to wash the taste of the Saquon Barkley debacle out of their mouth,” Solak wrote on January 6. “Whichever quarterback the Vikings don’t commit to — either free agent-to-be Sam Darnold or injured rookie J.J. McCarthy — will end up in New York and be the starting quarterback in 2025.”

Tuesday’s move gives the Vikings a contingency plan for whatever happens if nothing else.