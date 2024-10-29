Vikings’ Jordan Addison’s Dad Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe’s Critique

After Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison’s cryptic Instagram post stirred rumors about his frustration in the offense, Addison’s father took issue with Shannon Sharpe’s critique of his son.

With speculation circling that Addison was unhappy with his workload, Sharpe said that the young Vikings receiver has no place to demand a larger role as a No. 2 wide receiver.

“Sit down. You not Jerry Rice, you not Randy [Moss]. If you one of those guys… Tyreek [Hill] or you [Ja’Marr] Chase, you one of those top-five guys,” Sharpe said on an October 27 episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, referring to elite wide receivers who command a larger role. “You a No. 2. I don’t know what he could be anywhere else, but I know what he is in Minnesota.”

Addison replied to the dig, saying “Do ya homework,” which was met with widespread support from the Vikings fan base.

One fan posted highlights from the Vikings’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. In Minnesota’s first game without Justin Jefferson, who missed half the season with a hamstring injury, Addison caught 7 receptions for 123 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

“Poor Unc has NO IDEA what Addison was doing as a WR1,” the fan wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter) that Addison’s father, Rolando Addison, echoed.

“Say it again for the people in the back, I don’t think UNC heard you.”

🗣️🗣️🗣️Say it again for the people in the back, I don’t think UNC heard you💯 https://t.co/fPGz5gqUjs — Rolando Addison Sr. (@RolandoAddison) October 29, 2024

Jordan Addison Clears Up Cryptic Social Media Post After Rams’ Loss

Following the Vikings’ Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Addison posted to his Instagram a photo with the caption “Free 3,” which was taken as a cry for help and a possible signal that Addison would like to be traded ahead of the league deadline.

He addressed the post after practice on October 28, downplaying any potential grievances with his role.

“People just try to make something out of anything,” Addison said, per ESPN. “It ain’t nothing.”

“I think I came up with that in in 2020 fall camp at Pittsburgh,” said Addison, who shared a photo of him posting the same phrase when he was in college. “So that’s where that started. People got to do their homework before they start saying stuff.”

In Addison’s defense, he is having a down year in a Vikings offense that attempted the fewest passes in the league through eight weeks. He has just 14 receptions for 231 yards receiving and 1 touchdown so far this season. Thursday’s loss in Los Angeles was his least productive game yet. Addison saw just three targets, turning in two receptions for 22 yards.

“Obviously I wish I could be doing a little bit better,” Addison said, “but I’m doing everything I can. I’m learning every week, watching the film and just trying to get better every day. I’m just looking forward to having a good game this week.”

He maintained that if he stays consistent, the opportunities will come.

“Just keep getting open. That’s my job as a receiver, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing,” Addison added.

Vikings Pass-Catchers Room Only Getting More Crowded With T.J. Hockenson’s Return

There are several reasons for Addison’s decline this season, but if there was any time for him to thrive, it would have already happened with T.J. Hockenson out of the lineup the first half of the year.

Hockenson was activated to the 53-man roster last week and should return soon, making more competition for targets from Sam Darnold.

Game script has played a factor in the Vikings passing less this season, but it’s also a different offense than what Addison was accustomed to with Kirk Cousins a year ago.

However, the squeaky wheel tends to get the grease in the NFL. Expect Addison to see some extra looks from Darnold this week.