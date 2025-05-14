Vikings’s Former All-Rookie Receiver Gets Important Update After 2024 Arrest

Jordan Addison was arrested in July 2024 for DUI charges in Los Angeles – charges that he pleaded not guilty to later on in December.

And almost a year later, a date has been set for his trial, after a pre-trial hearing on Monday, per Kevin Seifert.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison has a jury trial scheduled for June 16 in Superior Court of California, per online records, in connection to his July 2024 citation for DUI. He pleaded not guilty in December. A pre-trial conference hearing was held Monday. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 13, 2025

Jordan Addison’s Jury Trial Set For June 16

The Minnesota Vikings receiver, who has managed nearly 1800 receiving yards over the past two seasons, was arrested on two misdemeanour charges in July after reportedly being found asleep at the wheel and with a 0.08% blood alcohol level, on a highway near LAX.

Although Addison has not faced any disciplinary measures as of yet, if he is found guilty he could face a three game suspension from the NFL, as this is his first offense.

Per ESPN, the former USC receiver was not in a good place last offseason following his arrest.

“I was feeling down, and [teammates] really uplifted me to come out here and just perform at a high level still, so through everything that’s going on, I’m going to put it behind me and I’m still going to perform at a high level, come out here give the fans what they pay for.”

What Are The Vikings Other Options At Receiver?

If Addison is found guilty, he will likely face that three game suspension at the outset of the season- something that is certainly not ideal for young quarterback, JJ McCarthy, who is set to take over the starting job in September after the offseason departure of Sam Darnold in free agency.

However, the presence of Justin Jefferson will likely smooth things over, regardless of whether Addison is there or not. As will former sixth round pick, Jalen Nailor, who has turned into a valuable asset on the perimeter since being drafted in 2022.

The Vikings also spent a late third round pick on Maryland wideout, Tai Felton, and added former second rounder, Rondale Moore, who missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury suffered in training camp.

The organization also added former Jaguar, Tim Jones, alongside a slew of undrafted free agents from this past draft class, all of whom will be looking to make an impression on the coaching staff this summer.