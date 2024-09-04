Vikings Offer Major Injury Update on WR Jordan Addison: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the best groups of pass-catchers in the NFL when healthy, but injury has ravaged the team over the last several months.

However, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared a bit of good news on Wednesday regarding second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison, who has been battling an ankle issue in a race against the clock to get back before Week 1.

“Jordan Addison is in a ‘good spot’ in his recovery from an ankle sprain last month, Kevin O’Connell said,” Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported via X on September 4. “Expectation is Addison will ramp up to full practice participation this week after being limited on Monday. Jalen Nailor is also dealing with an ankle injury.”

Jordan Addison’s Presence Crucial in Sam Darnold’s First Start for Vikings

Addison is the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Justin Jefferson, while Nailor is second-string along with Brandon Powell. However, the general consensus among media members who closely cover the team is that the Vikings will look to Nailor to emerge as the clear No. 3 option in the position group when healthy.

As such, Addison’s absence would be a crucial loss in an important Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants on the road. Minnesota’s following three contests come against playoff teams from one year ago — the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

The tough opening schedule compounds the pressure on starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who came in over the offseason on a one-year deal to serve as a bridge to rookie J.J. McCarthy. However, McCarthy tore his meniscus during a preseason game in August, which required season-ending surgery.

The weight of the offense now falls squarely on Darnold’s shoulders. He will already be without two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson this weekend and probably throughout the entire first month of the season, during which the Vikings’ schedule is among the toughest in the league.

No Addison or Nailor would rob Darnold of the majority of his top five targets in the passing game, which would prove a great deal to overcome for a QB making his first-ever start with an organization.

Jordan Addison Flashed Star Potential During Rookie Year With Vikings

Addison’s production was impressive in 2023, when he tallied 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 TDs. Even more impressively, he produced those statistics despite the Vikings starting four different quarterbacks throughout the year.

Three of them — Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall — have spent most of their respective careers as backups to this point. The only long-time starter to throw Addison any passes in 2023 was Kirk Cousins, and he is now gone from the organization along with Dobbs and Hall.

Darnold is a former No. 3 overall pick who has largely been a bust across his six years in the NFL. However, a healthy Vikings roster is more talented than any Darnold has led before.

If Addison is back alongside Jefferson and playing at full strength, the duo can team up with Darnold not just to change the narrative of the quarterback’s career, but to surprise doubters who already see 2024 as a potentially lost season in Minnesota.