Vikings Get Major Jordan Addison Injury Update After Imaging

The Minnesota Vikings will be without Jordan Addison for a while after the star wide receiver injured his thumb in practice.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the media on Wednesday and said that Addison avoided major injury, but he will miss the next few days of training camp.

“He had a little thumb that he just kinda jammed on routes the other day,” said O’Connell. “All the imaging and everything came back clean. It’s just a little sore and we want to be able to let him put this thing behind him in the next day or two, but nothing to be concerned about.”

The Vikings are off on Thursday but will be back in action over the weekend with the highly anticipated night practice.

Jordan Addison Will Miss Some Time With a Thumb Injury

Luckily, Addison won’t be out long-term for the Vikings, and should be ready to go within a couple of days. Addison has been hoping for a new contract extension, but nothing appears to be imminent. Still, Addison hasn’t been letting it hang over him like a dark cloud.

“I’m being where my feet are,” Addison said. “I’m just putting in work right now, going through camp, making sure I’m becoming a better receiver and I feel like everything is going to take care of itself, work itself out.”

As Addison gets put on ice for the next few days, it will give some of the younger guys an opportunity to shine. Players like Tai Felton, last year’s third-round pick, or UDFA Dillon Bell, could see a bigger role in Addison’s absence. While the top three spots at wide receiver are largely already decided, the fourth and fifth spots are still up for grabs. After a disappointing rookie season, Felton is looking to bounce back in 2026 and has already made the play of camp so far with a dazzling one-handed catch.

Kevin O’Connell Addresses His Confidence Level in Addison

O’Connell spoke earlier in the week about his confidence level in Addison, who has had more struggles off of the field than on it.

“A ton of trust level from a standpoint of I believe he’s able to play through contact a little better now,” O’Connell said on Tuesday. “[Addison has] gotten stronger since we first got him. He’s always had that elite quickness and transition separation ability.

Slotted to be the WR2 behind Justin Jefferson, Addison will once again be set up for a big role in the Minnesota offense. Still, O’Connell needs to see improvement in the consistency of his routes.

“Now I think the last layer of it is just the nuance of how he’s making routes look and feel the same,” O’Connell continued. “He understands the timing of whether he’s on the front side or the back side of the progression, understanding what he runs and how that maybe affects somebody else around him.

“He’s very quarterback-friendly, even though he’s not a big guy. His catch radius is significant for a guy his size. That nuance and feel is what I think guys start to get with more time on task and experience, and he’s showing that.”