Vikings $14 Million Star Playmaker Carted Off Field With Leg Injury: Report

The injury hits just keep on coming for the Minnesota Vikings.

After learning that rookie QB and No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire season following meniscus surgery on Wednesday, August 14, the Vikings watched team doctors cart second-year wide receiver Jordan Addison off the practice field following a lower body injury of his own.

#Vikings WR Jordan Addison was carted off with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/jdhJZ6J9w4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 14, 2024

“#Vikings WR Jordan Addison was carted off with an apparent leg injury,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported via X.

Minnesota selected Addison with the 23rd overall pick out of USC in the 2023 NFL draft. He didn’t disappoint, racking up 70 catches for 911 receiving yards and 10 TDs during his rookie campaign.

Addison is entering the second season of his four-year rookie contract, which pays the wideout a total north of $13.7 million.

