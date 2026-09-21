Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Sounds Off on Offense’s Woes in Chicago

The Minnesota Vikings won ugly against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 20, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just fine with that.

Jefferson suffered through 17 games of trials last season, catching passes from JJ McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer and finishing with career-lows of 1,048 receiving yards and two TDs — both of which were worse marks than the superstar wideout posted in 2023 when he missed seven games with a hamstring injury.

Against Chicago in Week 2, Jefferson finished the day with just three catches for 55 yards on six targets. That showing came after he nabbed eight footballs for 92 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion in a 39-point outing against the Green Bay Packers.

But Jefferson, the consummate teammate who never bad-mouthed his quarterbacks in 2025 and was highly complimentary of Wentz following the Vikings’ Week 1 victory, said that his stat line did not bother him.

“The main important thing is winning at the end of the day. Of course I would love to have 150 [yards], three touchdowns and just the fantasy stat line. I definitely would love that,” Jefferson said, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “But with these conditions, with this type of game, it wasn’t that type of day, which is totally fine.”

Kyler Murray Likely to Return as Vikings’ Starting QB Next Week Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray should return for the team’s next contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday after suffering a concussion in the first quarter against Green Bay on September 13.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that the starting quarterback is tracking for a return early in this week, which could mean a full slate of practice time.

Murray struggled in his NFC North debut, but the Vikings remain enamored with his potential to make plays with his legs, both on the ground and through the air, out of structure.

All signs point to Murray returning to the QB1 role as soon as he is healthy, which appears as though it will be at some point in the coming days.

JJ McCarthy About to Fall Back to QB3 on Vikings’ Depth Chart

While Jefferson has already reunited with Wentz this season, he is unlikely to catch passes from McCarthy anytime soon — if ever again.

If Murray reclaims the starting job, Wentz will bounce back down to the backup QB spot, which will push McCarthy back to the emergency QB3/inactive role that he occupied in Week 1.

Multiple injuries to starting QBs took place around the NFL in Week 2, with both Caleb Williams of the Bears and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders going down with potentially serious health issues. The Atlanta Falcons are also down to their QB3 and QB4, which could provide an avenue for the Vikings to trade McCarthy in the near future.