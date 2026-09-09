Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Sends Final Message to Kyler Murray Ahead of Packers Showdown

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is about to kick off his fourth consecutive NFL season with a different starting quarterback under center in Week 1, but the vibes between him and Kyler Murray offer optimism for the coming campaign.

Jefferson spoke with Kay Adams of FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show during Week 1 preparation and offered a strong take on Murray heading into the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

“You have to be in your playbook, you have to watch film,” Jefferson said. “You have to understand everything that’s going on.”

Jefferson added that he’s surprised how quickly Murray has caught on to a difficult offense to grasp under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“Just seeing Kyler anticipating the throws and throwing it to a spot before we even get there, that’s something that has been surprising,” Jefferson continued. “Seeing his arm talent, seeing his ability to make these special throws, it’s really been cool to see and amazing. So hopefully we just put it out there for everybody else to see on Sundays. His talent is definitely there.”

Kyler Murray Brings Vikings’ Offense Elements Missing in Past Years

Murray’s arm talent is just the beginning of what he can potentially bring to O’Connell’s system.

Not only is Murray a capable rusher of the football, but he has the combined ability to scramble and push the ball down the field vertically that should open up more opportunities for explosive plays, both in and out of the offensive structure.

Murray’s height is an issue, as is his injury history. However, if he stays healthy and can translate his grasp of the offense from the practice field to the games, the Vikings will have options from the quarterback position they’ve never had before in O’Connell’s four years at the helm.

“The starting quarterback decision came down to consistency. Kyler Murray was simply more consistent than J.J. McCarthy, and the outcome didn’t seem overly surprising,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote Wednesday. “Murray wowed the Vikings with his athleticism this summer, and he has a chance to reclaim some of his magic under highly regarded head coach Kevin O’Connell. Murray’s versatility is unlike anything O’Connell has had at the position in Minnesota.”

Vikings Have Arguably Highest Ceiling in NFC North Division if Kyler Murray Works Out

Given Minnesota’s introduction of Murray into its offense, the Vikings probably have the greatest number of possible outcomes this season of any team in the NFC North.

If things begin poorly and/or Murray gets injured, the season could quickly derail. But if Murray works out, Minnesota will couple a competent offense with the strongest claim to a viable defense in the division.

The Vikings have built out a quality offensive line and a talented corps of pass-catchers. Meanwhile, O’Connell spent the offseason rethinking a run game that added a potentially explosive playmaker in rookie Demond Claiborne.

If everything comes together, the Vikings could be looking at a division title and trip to the playoffs. If not, O’Connell may be facing the hot seat next spring.