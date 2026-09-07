Justin Jefferson Gets Blunt Prediction Before Vikings-Packers Game

The 2025 NFL season was a challenging one for Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson. Due to the quarterback play, Jefferson barely recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Vikings star recorded an 80.5 PFF grade along with 84 receptions on 140 targets, 1048 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Moreover, Jefferson registered 12.5 yards per reception, 5.2 yards after catch per reception, and five drops. As a result, Jefferson will be looking for better numbers this season with Kyler Murray as the QB1.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Teʻo believes that Jefferson will have a bounce-back season with Murray. Ahead of the Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers, Teʻo shared an honest prediction that he has for Jefferson, one that will help the wideout re-establish himself as the best player at his position.

“Justin Jefferson, you are my Offensive Player of the Year, buddy!” Teʻo said on the Sept. 7 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “That guy right there, Justin Jefferson, will be the Offensive Player of the Year this year. You heard it.

“It’s September, it’s early, it’s warm in Minnesota, but it’s about to get cold for those DBs out there on that island with that boy. Number 18 is coming. He will be a nightmare.”

Vikings Have Position 2026 Outlook for Justin Jefferson

Recently, in an Aug. 19 video from ESPN, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an outlook on the Vikings wideout and what those within the organization are saying now that Murray is their starting QB.

“Justin Jefferson has fallen out of that conversation [as the best receiver in the NFL],“ Schefter said. “By signing Kyler Murray, this is the Vikings’ attempt to get him squarely back into that conversation and make sure that he is remembered as one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the NFL. We didn’t get to see those plays with regularity from Justin Jefferson last year.

“With Kyler Murray, the way he throws the deep ball and his accuracy, I think there’s a feeling within the organization that this can help revive Justin Jefferson. Not that he didn’t play well last year, of course he did, but he needs a quarterback getting him the football, and I would expect that he’s going to be peppered with targets early and often.”

Kyler Murray Gets Advice on Taking Advantage of WRs

With Murray having the keys to the Minnesota offense, ESPN NFL analyst Herm Edwards gave the signal-caller clear advice that could help him succeed with the Vikings and make the most of having a wideout like Jefferson.

“When you think about their offense, [Jordan] Addison, [Justin] Jefferson, [T.J.] Hockenson, [Aaron] Jones, they have some outstanding skilled players,“ Edwards said on the Aug. 15 edition of “SportsCenter.” “They just need a quarterback not to do too much. Just run the offense.

“Kyler Murray [has to realize], you know what? All I got to do is run the offense. I don’t have to run around. Just sit in the pocket, get the ball out of your hand. So, this is going to be kind of fun to watch this competition.”