Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Sounds Off on QB Sam Darnold’s Critics

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson doesn’t have time for anyone who can’t see the type of talent Sam Darnold brought with him to the field in his franchise debut.

Jefferson spoke to media members on Thursday, September 12, about Darnold’s Week 1 performance, in which the quarterback connected on 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards and 2 TDs against just 1 INT that came on a throw during which Darnold was hit by a New York Giants defender.

“He was 12-of-12 to start the game,” Jefferson said of his QB. “If you don’t have confidence in that, then I don’t know what more confidence you need.”

Vikings Face Brutally Tough Stretch of Schedule Over Next 6 Weeks

The Vikings have plenty of confidence after a 28-6 drubbing of the Giants on the road in Week 1, and they may need all of it — plus more — to get through the next month and a half of the schedule.

Minnesota will host the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers this weekend before playing the Houston Texans in Minneapolis the following Sunday. The Vikings then take a trip to Lambeau Field, where injured quarterback Jordan Love could be back in the lineup.

Next up is a home game against the New York Jets, a media favorite to make a deep run this year with what most expect is a Super Bowl-caliber defense and an offense captained by a healthy Aaron Rodgers. Minnesota then has a bye week before taking on the Detroit Lions at home.

That veritable murderer’s row of a game sheet, despite including four home contests and a bye, could derail the Vikings’ campaign before it’s even halfway over.

But if Minnesota can navigate it to reasonable success and see the return of both receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson from injury in the process, then the Vikings could surprise the majority of nationwide analysts who picked them to finish at — or near — the bottom of the NFC North Division this year.

Sam Darnold Opens Up About Week 2 Matchup With 49ers, His Former Team

The best way for the Vikings to succeed over their upcoming stretch of tough opponents is to focus on each individual game as it comes and to leverage whatever advantages they have.

When it comes to Week 2, those advantages include the fact that Darnold spent all of last season as the 49ers backup QB behind Brock Purdy. He spoke about how that might give him and the Vikings an edge against San Francisco on Sunday.

“It was huge, just being able to learn how they do things over there — not only schematically, but just as an organization. It was great to be able to be a part of that for a year,” Darnold said. “I think just seeing [the defense] every day, I think it definitely helps … but I’m sure they’ll have some different things [this season].”

Darnold also said moving into a permanent backup role and playing for such a successful organization helped him evolve as a person and quarterback, which has subsequently helped him step back into a starting job with a talented roster in Minnesota.

“I think I learned a ton about myself last year and learned a lot about football last year as well,” he added.