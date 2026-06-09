Kyler Murray Blames JJ McCarthy, Kevin O’Connell Amid Camp Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings are fast-approaching a decision on a starting quarterback, and new addition Kyler Murray didn’t show himself to advantage as the team kicked off mandatory minicamp this week.

Murray got the nod from head coach Kevin O’Connell as QB1 during 7-on-7 drills in practice Tuesday, June 9. At one point, Murray threw back-to-back interceptions, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, despite a lack of any pass rush in his face forcing mistakes.

While it is early in the process for Murray and only happened on the practice field, the quarterback’s performance is a far cry from good enough. For context, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken called out his QBs earlier this offseason for throwing INTs during 7-on-7 drills, describing such efforts as “embarrassing.”

For his part, Murray stood in front of reporters on Tuesday and answered questions about his struggles. However, his explanations bordered on excuses — if they didn’t fully cross the line into that realm — which is generally regarded in the NFL as forbidden territory.

“Now, having to split reps — me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense — that’s probably the toughest part,” Murray said.

“Again, going back to the past, being in control of everything, understanding what we were already doing because I was already comfortable in the system,” he continued. “Now coming into a new system, learning on the fly, trying to play fast, efficient and let it loose while learning — you know, that’s the toughest part.”

Kyler Murray Should Have Expected to Split Preseason Snaps with JJ McCarthy

Murray’s tone wasn’t accusatory, though it is difficult to interpret his comments as anything other than a message to O’Connell for riding the fence between Murray and third-year quarterback JJ McCarthy.

O’Connell has refused to name a starter thus far, though the prevailing thought around the league is that Murray will eventually come out on top in the Vikings’ QB battle.

Murray has played far more than McCarthy, starting 87 games in his professional career compared to just 10 starts for McCarthy. Murray is also a former No. 1 overall pick and a two-time Pro Bowler with nearly 20,500 passing yards and a better than 2-to-1 ratio of TDs (121) to INTs (60).

While it is fair for Murray to note his lack of experience in O’Connell’s offense as a reason for some growing pains, calling out the fact that he has to split reps with a player who finished last season as the Vikings’ starting QB and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft has the potential to raise some eyebrows both within Minnesota’s locker room and around the NFL at large.

Kevin O’Connell to Decide on QB1 by Vikings’ Training Camp

O’Connell said Tuesday that he intends to make a call on the starting QB job sooner than later, intimating that the decision will be cemented by the time training camp arrives in late July.

Meanwhile, McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that he doesn’t want a trade and intends to remain with the Vikings longterm. For that to happen, he is probably going to have to best Murray at some point in 2026.

That could mean winning the job in the preseason, though that appears an uphill battle for McCarthy, even despite Murray’s struggles and subsequent comments Tuesday.

But Murray has a significant injury history during his professional career. If he struggles or suffers an injury, and McCarthy steps in and excels, McCarthy could establish himself as the longterm answer for the Vikings.