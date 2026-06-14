Kevin O’Connell Gets Warning on Vikings’ Kyler Murray-J.J. McCarthy QB Battle

A lot is riding on the quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy this summer. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings need one of the two signal-callers to emerge as a competent starter for the team to forget about parting ways with Super Bowl-winner Sam Darnold.

But there could be pressure on O’Connell to not only get the decision right but to manage the fallout of his choice.

That’s what Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio argued Sunday when he discussed the status of the Vikings quarterback competition.

“Beyond the fact that the Vikings were consistently competent quarterback play away from making it to the playoffs in 2025, the guy who misses the chance to provide the Vikings with what they need to get to the playoffs and perhaps win their first postseason game since 2019 will be very disappointed. And possibly upset,” wrote Florio.

“That will make things tricky for coach Kevin O’Connell.”

The Vikings signed Murray to a 1-year, $1.3 million contract this offseason. The initial thought, as Florio explained, was that Murray would do more than just push McCarthy in competition. A lot of pundits portrayed Murray as having the inside track on the starting job.

But now entering summer training camp, that might not be the case. Murray and McCarthy may truly compete for the job in July and August, which potentially sets up the Vikings to have a disappointed backup quarterback to begin the regular season.

“In theory, Murray provides the Vikings with a no-lose proposition. Murray’s presence will either get McCarthy to step up, or it will cause him to step off. The flip side is that someone will lose out on starting, and his disappointment will need to be managed,” concluded Florio.

Potential Problem Kevin O’Connell Could Have With Vikings QB Decision

There aren’t too many old-school offseason quarterback battles in the NFL like the one the Vikings have on their hands right now. Florio argued the Cleveland Browns have one this offseason too, but all eyes are on what the Vikings do behind center.

Even in the tough NFC North, Minnesota can compete with better quarterback play in 2026.

During the team’s minicamp, McCarthy stated he wants to stay in Minnesota. But Florio cast doubt over that fact if the Vikings don’t name him the starter.

“What a guy says during the competition could be very different from what he’ll say after he loses it. Especially if he feels like he didn’t get a fair shake,” added Florio.

If McCarthy is frustrated about not winning the job, the NFL insider argued he could influence the Vikings locker room. McCarthy has been with the Vikings two years longer than Murray, so it wouldn’t be shocking if he has deeper relationships than the former No. 1 overall pick.

“It becomes a problem if other players share his viewpoint. If McCarthy is performing better in training camp practices but Murray gets the job, the locker room could murmur and rumble and ultimately revolt. Removing McCarthy from the equation could be in the best interests of getting everyone behind Murray.”

That doesn’t mean, though, the Vikings are in the clear if McCarthy wins the job over Murray. It’s possible Murray signed in Minnesota this offseason with some sort of promise that he will start.

Even if he loses the starting role, Murray might be upset. That really all depends on what sort of handshake agreement, if any, the quarterback had with O’Connell when he agreed to his deal.

Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy to Compete for Starting QB Job at Vikings Training Camp

It’s important to note that it’s June 14. That’s the classic time for NFL pundits to create some drama where there isn’t much.

Not that there isn’t drama in the Vikings quarterback battle. There is. And the Vikings should expect whoever loses the competition to be upset about being QB2.

But that doesn’t mean either McCarthy or Murray will become a locker room problem.

As Florio explained, that could happen with either quarterback. But it is not guaranteed.

There’s no denying, though, there’s extra juice to the Vikings quarterback situation entering July because McCarthy outplayed Murray during the team’s minicamp. That might have closed the gap between the two signal-callers.

And when the competition ends, that could only be the beginning of O’Connell’s management of the position.