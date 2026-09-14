Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Good News From Sports Doctors After Concussion

The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray to a concussion less than nine minutes into the first quarter of his first game with the franchise, but there is some silver lining after what was a terrifying injury to behold.

Murray went down on to the turf after a head shot from the shoulder of Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard, writhing with the stiff posture and movements that football fans have come to associate with concussive blows.

However, former NFL team doctor David Chao said on Sunday, September 13 that just because Murray’s injury looked particularly bad, that doesn’t necessarily mean it was particularly bad.

“Here is the good news for Kyler Murray. Look, it is never good news to get a concussion. But good news No. 1 — this is his first concussion, so there isn’t multiple for him,” Chao said on X. “The second piece of good news is as scary as the posturing looks, that is not necessarily associated with a quote ‘worse concussion.’ It is not necessarily associated with longterm or permanent damage.”

“As a matter of fact, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re out any longer. It’s very scary,” Chao continued. “I’m not trying to belittle the head injury. I’m just saying, medically speaking, it is not out of the question for Kyler Murray to be cleared next week.”

Kyler Murray’s Most Likely Return Timeline Has Him Healthy in Week 3

If Murray has a more or less standard concussion, and he has a more or less standard physical response to it, the most likely scenario is that he misses Week 2 against the Chicago Bears on September 20 and is then ready to return to the starting lineup in Week 3.

“#Vikings Kyler Murray – Concussion avg ~8 days. ~1/3 make it back w/o missing games, but most common = sit Wk 2, return Wk 3,” Deepak Chona of Sports Med Analytics posted to X.

The most pertinent question for Murray then could be whether he will have a starting job to return to after Carson Wentz’s showing against the Packers on Sunday.

Carson Wentz Could Hang Onto Starting Job Even After Kyler Murray Returns

Wentz was a little rocky to start, and the Vikings’ defense and special teams units helped him a tremendous amount during Minnesota’s 29-point turnaround over the final 20 minutes of the game, when the team went from down 12 points late in the third quarter to a 17-point victory as the final whistle blew.

The backup quarterback finished the day 12-of-19 passing for 133 yards and three TDs. Wentz went 2-3 as the starter for the Vikings last year and has now connected on 122-of-188 pass attempts for a total of 1,349 yards, nine TDs and five INTs in his six appearances for the team.

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North suggested Sunday that Wentz could keep the starting job if he plays well in Chicago and/or potentially in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I have to imagine Carson Wentz is going to get the start next Sunday against the Bears in Chicago. How does it play out from there? Who knows at this point? JJ McCarthy is now the backup quarterback,” Zulgad said. “And if Carson Wentz plays well — I’m guessing because Kyler is signed to a one-year contract — that Carson Wentz … holds onto the job.”