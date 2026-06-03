New Vikings GM Sends Clear Message on Kyler Murray, JJ McCarthy Competition

The Minnesota Vikings waited until June to hire Nolan Teasley to run the organization, but the new general manager wasted no time addressing the biggest issue facing the franchise this offseason — the quarterback competition between Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy, and the ramifications in the aftermath of one of them winning the starting job.

Teasley spoke with reporters at his introductory press conference on Wednesday, during which he mentioned about all four quarterbacks currently populating the position group in Minnesota.

“Really competitive QB room,” Teasley said. “Kyler Murray, number one draft pick. JJ [McCarthy] was picked high, Carson [Wentz] was picked high. Even Max [Brosmer] has starting experience now. It’s going to be fun to watch that mature.”

“In terms of managing, we’re gonna rely on the coaching staff,” continued Teasley, the former Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks over the past five years. “I think the goal was to build a deep and competitive quarterback room, and I think that was executed.”

Teasley was not part of any of the team’s decisions at QB this offseason, which included adding Murray via free agency and re-signing Wentz after he began 2025 as the Vikings’ backup and ultimately started five games before losing the remainder of the year to a shoulder injury.

Kevin O’Connell Could Face Hot Seat if He Doesn’t Resolve Vikings’ QB Issues Soon

What may prove “fun to watch” from the relative outside of the front office looking in could well prove far more awkward and uncomfortable for the participants involved the QB competition this preseason — particularly from the perspectives of Murray, McCarthy and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The team’s decision to draft McCarthy No. 10 overall in 2024, which he missed in its entirety due to a knee injury, then allow Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones to walk ahead of last season led to former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah losing his job.

O’Connell remained, but a former NFL signal-caller himself and a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, O’Connell’s mandate is to figure out the game’s most important position and match what was a top-three defense in 2025 and one of the more talented skill-position groups in the league.

JJ McCarthy on Edge After Vikings Added Kyler Murray

O’Connell talked a lot about development and patience with McCarthy over the course of last season, during which three injuries cost the QB seven games, while inconsistent play led to poor statistics and a 6-4 record in the 10 starts he made.

The rhetoric from O’Connell this spring and summer has been noticeably different. McCarthy is clearly no longer the golden boy, for whom the organization is paving a clear path toward the starting job.

If anything, McCarthy appears now to feel somewhat shunned after just 10 chances under center before the team brought in Murray, a former two-time Pro Bowler it acquired on a league-minimum deal because the Arizona Cardinals released him while still owing Murray $36 million in 2026.

The overwhelming sentiment among media members is that O’Connell and company communicated to Murray that he, at the very least, has the inside track to winning the QB1 role.

O’Connell’s reputation, the presence of wide receiver Justin Jefferson and other quality pass-catchers along with the team’s two trips to the playoffs in the past four years probably all factored heavily into Murray’s decision to join Minnesota.

But he likely had other opportunities with franchises willing to guarantee him a starting position from the jump, so logic dictates the Vikings had to come to Murray with something similar.

As for McCarthy, he turned heads with his response last week to Murray’s presence on the roster, which sparked even more speculation that McCarthy may want out of town via a trade — especially if O’Connell moves him to QB2 to start the season.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom,” McCarthy said. “He sits on one side, I sit on the other side, and it’s the coach’s responsibility to teach us and coach us.”