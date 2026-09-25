Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Monster Prediction Ahead of Injury Return

Quarterback Kyler Murray is back for the Minnesota Vikings, and will potentially return in spectacular fashion against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has struggled out of the gate during an 0-2 start.

Murray didn’t exactly play as though fired out of a cannon in his only action for the Vikings this season either, tossing an interception on his first-ever pass attempt for the franchise before leaving the Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion two offensive drives later.

But Murray is back now, and the Vikings are looking to resume their experiment with the undersized, but athletically dynamic QB, who can offer head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense elements that Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy simply can not.

Given Murray’s skill set, which includes the ability to make plays with his legs that lead to positive run gains and pass plays out of structure, Andrew Harbaugh of USA Today’s Vikings Wire predicted on Friday, September 25 that Murray will hang a 300-yard passing game on the Bucs this coming Sunday.

“[Cleveland Browns QB] Deshaun Watson passed for 238 yards against the Bucs’ defense in Week 2. If Watson can achieve that, 300 yards should be attained by Kyler Murray,” Harbaugh contended. “He pushes the ball down the field, he extends plays, and his receivers work downfield, so why shouldn’t he achieve that significant number?”

Justin Jefferson Poised for Breakout Performance Amid Kyler Murray’s Return to Vikings

While there are plenty of reasons Murray might not throw for 300 yards in Tampa Bay this weekend — another injury, lack of real-game familiarity with the Vikings offense and its primary weapons, a desperate Bucs defense that badly needs a win and the fact that Murray hasn’t eclipsed 300 passing yards since December of 2024 — there is reason for optimism.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson looks as sharp as ever, having accumulated 11 catches for 147 yards and two TDs on 15 targets across two games — most of which came from Wentz and also included a contest in wet Chicago weather in Week 2 that kept offensive gains to a minimum.

Minnesota is also liable to lean heavily into the pass game with RB1 Jordan Mason still out due to a thumb fracture and backup running back Aaron Jones Sr. battling a knee injury after the team handed him the football 23 times at Soldier Field last Sunday.

Vikings Have Been Waiting to Turn Pass Game Loose This Season

The Vikings defense appears to have put it together quickly yet again, holding the Bears to just three points in Week 2 after making several splash plays to erase a 12-point, third-quarter deficit against the Packers in the season-opener. Minnesota’s special teams units have also been solid in both contests.

The only thing left to bring everything together is for the offense to get on track under Murray starting in Week 3. Murray and O’Connell are both pinning their future prospects in Minnesota on the pass game taking off under its current construction, so all the incentive and motivation have been there.

Now all the primary players are back, too, and it’s time to hit the ground running.