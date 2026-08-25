Vikings Lose Rising WR for First 3 Games of Season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jennings has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. This was noted in a statement put out by the league and confirmed by multiple media outlets.

Jones signed with the Vikings in 2024 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Maryland. He spent the majority of the 2024 and 2025 seasons on the practice squad. The playmaker officially made his NFL regular-season debut during Week 18. Jones had seven special-teams snaps and returned two punts for five total yards.

Now, the Vikings will be without him for the first three games of the season.

Vikings Wideout Was Gaining Steam

The wide receiver had an impressive training camp to say the least. He was one of the rising training camp stars, and he was able to put together solid work with both Kyler Murray and J.J McCarthy. On the ninth day of training camp, he was able to record touchdown receptions from both quarterbacks. He recorded a one-handed grab from the arm of McCarthy, further solidifying his ability as a playmaker and weapon.