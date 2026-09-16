Proposed NFL Trade Ships Vikings New QB With Kyler Murray Status Unclear

The Minnesota Vikings found what the team hopes proves to be an upgrade behind center in Kyler Murray this past offseason. With Murray now sidelines, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sees the Vikings going right back to the quarterback market.

Knox released his 2026 NFL trade big board entering Week 2 on Wednesday. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones made the list, and despite the hefty price of a conditional second-round pick, Knox proposed the Vikings as one of the top two trade landing spots for the signal-caller.

Jones proved last year that he can keep the 49ers afloat if Brock Purdy misses time. He went 5-3 as a starter while throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2025,” wrote Knox.

“The unknown is how long San Francisco will prioritize quarterback insurance over an intriguing return. Jones is practically guaranteed to depart in 2027 free agency. He could potentially net a big haul from a playoff hopeful in search of a starting quarterback.

“A conditional second-round pick that can become a first might be enough to get a deal done.”

Knox also named the Atlanta Falcons a potential trade destination for Jones. Both teams are dealing with injuries behind center.

Murray was limited in practice Wednesday for Minnesota. Murray left in Week 1 because of a concussion and didn’t return.

Could the Vikings Really Trade for Mac Jones?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Minnesota Vikings a potential landing spot for veteran quarterback Mac Jones.

A conditional second-round pick seems like the best for both sides of any deal involving Jones. The 49ers would get proper compensation for a signal-caller who is capable of starting. Meanwhile, the team receiving Jones would give up less than a second-rounder if he doesn’t get the starting job.

If he does, though, then the team who starts him will likely find him worthy of a second-rounder.

The issue with the Vikings potentially performing this trade is the team has already invested a lot behind center. They brought in Murray, who is still only 29 years old. The Vikings also only drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round two years ago. They also re-signed Carson Wentz for depth.

Jones is a potential upgrade over Wentz and very likely one over McCarthy. But would the Vikings pay a second-rounder for that?

Kyler Murray Limited in Vikings Practice Before Week 2

Getty Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray faces an uncertain status entering Week 2 after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

If Murray was going to be sidelined for a long time, perhaps the Vikings could become suitors for Jones. Such a move could be comparable to when the Vikings went all in on Sam Bradford after losing Teddy Bridgewater to injury about a decade.

Jones would cost less in Knox’s hypothetical too.

But in that situation, Bridgewater was going to miss more than a year. Murray’s status for Week 2 is uncertain, but he doesn’t appear to be in danger of hitting injured reserve.

Although it’s unlikely he will play, head coach Kevin O’Connell hasn’t even ruled out Murray for Week 2.

“I think Friday,” O’Connell told reporters Wednesday. “Having the ability to go through the next couple of days for sure, see where he’s at. At the same time, deferring so much to those medical professionals that he’s talking to. He’s got to be medically cleared before we even have the conversation about playing in the game. The protocol is kind of the guiding light behind all this.”

Given the severity of the hit Murray took in the season opener, it made sense that initial reactions were he was going to miss significant time. But with seemingly no longer the case, the Vikings should be considered a long shot for a quarterback trade.