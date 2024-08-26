Vikings Floated as Destination for 3-Time Pro Bowl WR to Compete With Jalen Nailor

The Minnesota Vikings have two great wide receivers on the roster, but depth at the position gets sketchy after that.

Minnesota lists Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell as the second-string options on the team’s most recent unofficial depth chart behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. However, Nailor and Powell have produced just one season of more than 156 receiving yards between them (Powell had 324 yards with the Vikings last year) in seven combined tries.

As such, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested on Monday, August 26, that Minnesota should take a flier on wideout Michael Thomas, formerly of the New Orleans Saints and one of the top playmakers at the position league-wide in the late 2010s.

“While the Vikings are hoping Jalen Nailor can take over the third wide receiver role, it couldn’t hurt to at least bring in Thomas for a workout to see what he has left in the tank,” B/R wrote. “The three-time Pro Bowler is past his prime, but he was averaging just under 45 yards per game last season before going down with an injury.”