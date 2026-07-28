Vikings Add Former Saints, Titans Running Back in Roster Shuffle

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for training camp, they will have a couple of new veteran faces. Linebacker Jamal Adams headlines the haul. His signing was reported on Monday. The Vikings also added running back Jordan Mims.

Mims is a former undrafted free agent looking to make the Vikings his next team in a young NFL career.

He joins a group that figures to be heavily involved in 2026.

Vikings Announce Jordan Mims Signing

Mims joins the Vikings after a brief offseason stint with the San Francisco 49ers. However, he has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans.

“Mims most recently spent the 2025 season on the Titans practice squad. He signed with the 49ers in May but was released June 10. He worked out with the Vikings thereafter as the team was winding down its offseason program,” Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young wrote on July 28.

“Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Buffalo in 2023, Mims was released during the Bills final roster cuts that year. He spent the 2024 and 2025 campaigns with New Orleans, both on practice squad and the active roster. Mims made his NFL debut for the Saints in October 2024; he played just two games that season but in 2024 appeared in 11 games. He recorded 20 carries for 70 rushing yards, as well as 12 catches for 71 receiving yards.”

Now, he will look to stick in Minnesota.

Mims joins a Vikings backfield that features Pro Bowler Aaron Jones Sr. and former 49er Jordan Mason.

Vikings Insider: ‘Keep Eye on’ MIN Rushing Attack

The Vikings ranked 23rd in rushing last season as their offense struggled in both phases of the game. The reality is, the Vikings’ offensive woes (28th overall, 26th in scoring) underscore how good the team was roster-wise. That is despite their 9-8 finish to the season.

Getting back to even league average on the ground could do wonders for the Vikings.

“The Vikings made some incremental improvement in their running game last season after trading for Mason, but [Kevin] O’Connell went looking for more substantial elevation this offseason. He hired longtime NFL offensive line coach Frank Smith as his assistant head coach, and also promoted Keith Carter to offensive line coach, with an eye toward better scheme execution across the board. It will be worth watching progress here, especially as it relates to creating the conditions for an explosive run,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on July 23.

“In O’Connell’s previous four seasons, the Vikings rank tied for the NFL’s fewest rushes of at least 20 yards (23).”

Seifert also noted to keep watch for rookie undrafted free agent Demond Claiborne.

“Claiborne ran his 40 at the combine in 4.37 seconds, and that speed appeared to translate to the field during OTAs and minicamp,” Seifert wrote. “The Vikings have veterans Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason ahead of him at running back, but they will be actively looking for ways to incorporate Claiborne’s speed and potential explosiveness.”

Mims has an uphill climb to secure a roster spot with the Vikings. But the Vikings placed rookie UDFA Kejon Owens on the non-football injury (NFI) list on Monday. The team is also bent on leaning into the running game this season. Both developments could help his chances.