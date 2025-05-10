Randy Moss’ Son Shares Revealing Comments Amid Vikings Buzz

Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss has already had one son make it to the NFL, and he could have another. Montigo Moss, a receiver, like his father, out of Maine, is in rookie minicamp with the Vikings, 15 years after the Hall of Famer donned the colors.

Despite a 143-1,692-16 career line and famous lineage, Moss went undrafted.

“To be completely honest, this was my only opportunity. So, I jumped right on it. Regardless if my dad went here or not, they gave me a chance to come prove myself and try out for the team. So, I jumped on it. And my agent called me, and I was almost in tears because I didn’t know what was left for me after this,” Moss told reporters on May 9.

“This was my only opportunity, my only option really to come prove myself,” Moss said of his invite from the Vikings. “So, I jumped out on it.”

Moss is one of 51 roster hopefuls attending the opening session this year.

His brother, tight end Thaddeus Moss, went undrafted in 2020 after winning a championship with LSU. The elder brother spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders’ organization.

Thaddeus has never gotten into a regular-season game, and he was last on an NFL roster in 2022 with the Bengals.

Randy Moss spent seven-plus seasons with the Vikings in his 14-year career.

Montigo Moss Makes Waves at Vikings Rookie Minicamp

Moss spent five seasons with the Black Bears, playing in double-digit games in each of his final four seasons. He posted 61 receptions, 722 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. His presence at the Vikings’ rookie minicamp certainly drew attention.

“WR Montigo Moss (81) is participating in Vikings rookie camp on a tryout basis,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted. “He’s the son of a guy named Randy Moss.”

WR Montigo Moss (81) is participating in Vikings rookie camp on a tryout basis. He’s the son of a guy named Randy Moss. pic.twitter.com/4t9kDMZtWs — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) May 9, 2025

“Randy Moss’ son, Montigo (81), is here at #Vikings rookie mini camp [raised hands emoji],” SKOR North posted on X on May 9.

“Montigo Moss, son of Randy Moss, following in his father’s footsteps here at #Vikings rookie minicamp,” VikingzFanzPage posted in reaction to the video. “He’s wearing number 81.”

Montigo Moss Faces Steep Climb to Roster Spot

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Moss must overcome seven other receivers who are in rookie minicamp with the Vikings alongside him.

Moreover, the Vikings have 10 receivers under contract, not including star Justin Jefferson, WR2 Jordan Addison, or 2025 draft pick Tai Felton. Last season’s third option at the position, Jalen Nailor, is a pending free agent, but one the coaching staff trusts.

Moss’ best chances of sticking with the Vikings, or any team, could be on the practice squad.

Even then, though, spots will likely be limited. The Vikings carried three receivers on their 17-man practice squad entering the 2024 season.