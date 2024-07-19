Vikings Undrafted Free Agent Floated as ‘Under-the-Radar’ Key Contributor

The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in their defense this offseason, but it could be undrafted free agent Gabriel Murphy who proves to be one of their more underrated additions.

The Vikings spent $170 million in free agency, per Spotrac, including several additions to the front seven. But their efforts did not stop there, adding three more defenders in the 2024 draft.

The Vikings also added one of the premier undrafted free agents in Murphy, and Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen believes he has an “under-the-radar” chance to “thrive.”

“The Minnesota Vikings made it their mission to rework their pass-rushing corps this offseason,” Klassen wrote on July 19. “Adding Gabriel Murphy as an undrafted free agent at the end of the draft was the cherry on top.

“Is Murphy going to come in and start for the Vikings right away? No, definitely not. There’s a clear opening for the fourth edge spot, though, and that’s a role that will get serious playing time in a defense like this. Murphy has the tools to assert himself in that role and be an effective role player before long.”

Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine named the 6-foot-2, 247-pound Murphy as the Vikings’ “UDFA to watch.”

Gabriel Murphy Named Vikings’ ‘UDFA to Watch’

“Undrafted free agent Gabriel Murphy could make a dent as an impact rusher,” Valentine wrote on May 11. “He earned 55 pressures and an 85.0 grade in 2023, as well as an 86.0 pass-rushing grade.”

The Vikings lost all three of their top edge rushers from 2023 to free agency.

Free agent singings Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard figure to at least open training camp atop the depth chart.

Murphy’s college teammate and Vikings first-round pick Dallas Turner could factor heavily into that decision. Both Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores were excited about his addition on draft night.

Incumbent recent draft picks Andre Carter II and Patrick Jones are also still on the roster.

The defensive turnover has created plenty of opportunity if Murphy can capitalize. Despite the Vikings’ efforts to shore up that area in free agency, they learned how vital depth was in 2023.

Gabriel Murphy Could Follow Ivan Pace Jr.’s Path

Murphy has a solid example to follow in Vikings teammate Ivan Pace Jr., an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Veteran Jordan Hicks and 2022 third-round pick Brian Asamoah opened the 2023 season listed as the starting middle linebackers in Flores’ hybrid defensive scheme entering Week 1. However, Pace was quick to overtake Asamoah.

He stepped in for Hicks as the sole linebacker in the defense after the latter suffered a shin injury.

Pace started 11 of his 17 games as a rookie, including seven straight games from Weeks 8 through Week 14.

Murphy’s path is a bit more clouded with more players at his position vying for playing time. Still, Murphy has long been viewed as a potential high-level contributor. The Vikings also ranked 19th in team sacks in 2023 even with Danielle Hunter setting a new career high with 16.5 sacks.

A strong training camp could put Murphy in a similar spot in 2024 as Pace in 2023.