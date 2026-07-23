Vikings May Have Found Next Hidden Gem in Undrafted Rookie

The Minnesota Vikings have several intriguing players as they head into training camp. Of course, veterans such as Justin Jefferson and Kyler Murray will take all the major headlines. However, one undrafted free agent is creating buzz as well. Wide receiver Dillon Bell is turning heads with training camp on the horizon.

Bell was signed by the Vikings after going undrafted. He functions as more of a gadget player and was a playmaker while at Georgia. Now, he has gone from an undrafted free agent to a player that could legitimately contend for a roster spot. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis talked about Bell’s emergence in his piece on the Vikings earlier this week.

“Saved a fun one for last, no? He caught passes all over the place this spring. One NFC executive singled Bell out as the most talented of the Vikings’ undrafted signings. A roster spot may await.”

Vikings Rookie Shined In College

Bell certainly has the collegiate pedigree. He played for the Bulldogs from 2022-2025. Immediately made an impact as a freshman, catching 20 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns. His best year came as a junior for the Bulldogs in 2024. He caught 43 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. The playmaker was able to do so with explosiveness, averaging 10.8 yards per catch.

If there was one standout trait about his game that was instantly noticeable, it was that explosiveness. He averaged 10.8 yards per reception over the course of his four seasons. However, his receiving prowess was only part of his appeal at the collegiate level. He also carried the ball 51 times for 373 yards and five touchdowns. He had his best year in 2023. That year, he carried the ball 25 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking at the bigger picture, he was the very definition of a gadget player. He recorded 1,653 total scrimmage yards and 16 combined offensive touchdowns. Bell also went one-for-three on pass attempts in his career, including throwing for a touchdown against Tennessee in 2023. He was able to fully showcase what he could do as a member of the Bulldogs.

Bell Could Assist Vikings Receiver Depth

Bell could fill an intriguing role for the Vikings this upcoming season. The depth at the wide receiver position is currently top-heavy. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison make up the bulk of the depth for the team. Beyond that, they have pieces such as Jauan Jennings and Taj Felton. With that being said, there isn’t a kind of competition on the backend. Bell could gain an advantage here due to that versatility and ability to play multiple areas of the field.

The Vikings were certainly forward-thinking when signing Bell. At the very least, he provides a player who can play multiple areas of the field. They could use training camp to figure out where he fits best, and he has the flexibility to allow them to try him in a spot and watch him play.

This preseason could be a big one for him, especially as the Vikings look for depth for the future. It will certainly be interesting to see what he can do and where he will go when it comes to the roster. He certainly has the skill set to play in this league, and now it’s about finding out where he can fit best.